India Luxury Car Market Growth, Innovation by Experts, Competitive Landscape and Outlook 2021 to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, India Luxury Car Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The India Luxury Car Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the market are Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Lexus, Volvo amongst others. The top five luxury car manufacturers jointly sold 40,340 units in 2018, compared to 38,989 units sold in 2017, a growth of 3.4%. In 2018, the luxury car manufacturers faced a hard time, due to the financial market development, changing customer sentiment, and changes in tax policies.

However, Mercedes-Benz India maintained its leadership position in the domestic luxury car market and sold a record of 15,538 units in 2018, increased by 1.4%, when compared to 2017 (15,330 units). Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover witnessed a growth of 16% and sold 4,596 units in 2018. Volvo’s sales increased by 30% in 2018, when compared to 2017. Major companies are planning to launch electric luxury vehicles in the country for instance, Mercedes-Benz is planning to launch electric SUV EQC in April 2020 and is also planning to locally assemble some models.

Key Market Trends:

Luxury SUVs are Witnessing Rapid Growth in the Country

In 2019, the market studied registered a slow growth rate, due to many obstacles, such as slow economic growth, growing liquidity pressure, and change in GST rates, all have impacted the sales of luxury vehicles in the country. However, despite the slow growth rate, the sales of luxury SUVs is increasing as the buyers are shifting their focus on luxury SUV from Luxury Sedans and Luxury Hatchbacks.

To meet with the growing demand international companies like BMW, Mercedes Benz, Volvo, Audi are launching new models every year. For instance, in October 2019, Mercedes-Benz launched the G 350 D luxury SUV with a starting price of INR 1.5 crore. With the growing demand for luxury SUVs, the company has planned to launch SUVs from its various segments like GLA, GLC, GLC Coupe, GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS, G350d, G63 AMG.

BMW’s locally-assembled SUV range contributed over 50% to its overall sales, with strong demand from X1 and X3 variants. In March 2020, BMW launched an updated version of BMW X1 with a BS-VI engine at price between INR 35.9 – 42.9 lakh. According to company BMW X1 is the highest selling models in the country.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the India Luxury Car market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Luxury Car market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Luxury Car market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Luxury Car market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Luxury Car report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

