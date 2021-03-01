India LNG Bunkering Market 2021 Growth and Business Outlook – H-Energy Private Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the India LNG Bunkering market in its latest report titled, “India LNG Bunkering Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Asia-Pacific dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The India LNG bunkering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.2% over the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the India LNG Bunkering Market: Petronet LNG Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, H-Energy Private Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Others.

India’s plans for LNG adoption for its marine vessels are on the fast track. LNG-fueled marine vessels and LNG refueling stations are likely to emerge in Indian waters within few years. The India LNG bunkering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.2% over the forecast period of 2020 – 2025. Factors such as IMO sulfur cap regulation and the country’s commitment toward reducing greenhouse gas emission, and the rise in the country’s imports and exports, are expected to drive the adoption of LNG as a marine fuel in the market. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 has negatively impacted the maritime imports and exports in the country and this, in turn, is likely to restrain the market in the coming years.

– Ferries and OSV segment is expected to have significant growth in the India LNG bunkering market during the forecast period.

– The declining cost of natural gas and expansion of the country’s LNG bunkering infrastructure are likely to provide an opportunity for LNG trading and bunkering in the country in the near future.

– Rise in the number of LNG bunkering facilities is expected to drive the India LNG bunkering market over the forecast period.

Ferries and OSV Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



– Offshore vessels such as OSVs provide essential support and supplies to exploration & production activities away from shore. These include the supply of crew, equipment & machinery, freshwater, fuel, food, etc.

– Offshore support vessel segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to it being relatively cost-effective in terms of offshore exploration and production activities. According to Baker Hughes, the India offshore rig count was 40 in May 2020.

– With recovering oil prices and rising E&P activities, the future seems secure for offshore supply vessels on the demand side. Going by the number of offshore rigs, there will be an increasing demand for offshore supply vessels, as future exploration is going to be mainly in deep seas globally. However, in India, the share of shallow water field production would remain substantially high.

– Hence, the country is expected to have a positive demand for Ferries and OSV in the LNG bunkering market, during the forecast period.

Both Regional and Asia-Pacific sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Rise in LNG Bunkering Facilities to Drive the Market

– The reason for rise in LNG bunkering infrastructure can be attributed to the expected increasing LNG bunkering services and preference for LNG over other fuels by ship makers. Furthermore, several ports in the country are looking to develop an LNG fueling infrastructure.

– The rise in demand for natural gas in the country owing to the clean emission is also likely to boost up the use of LNG as a marine fuel in the shipping industry. The natural gas consumption was 59.7 billion cubic meters in 2019. The increasing consumption of natural gas is expected to drive the market further.

– The country is expected to be among the regional hot spots for the LNG bunkering market in the coming years. India has an operational port in Kochi, which is operated by Petronet LNG.

– An inland river cargo terminal to be built at Ghazipur in northern India is expected to have an LNG bunkering facility. The first phase of construction is expected to be completed by 2020.

– Furthermore, another LNG bunker is proposed to be built at Dharamtar Creek near Mumbai, which is estimated to reduce transportation cost significantly for LNG powered vessels plying between Goa and Mumbai.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

