India LED Lighting Market Technology Innovations and Growth 2021-2026: MIC Electronics Ltd., Philips Electronics India Ltd., Osram India Pvt. Ltd., Havells India Ltd.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled India LED Lighting Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The India LED Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global India LED Lighting market profiled in the report: MIC Electronics Ltd., Philips Electronics India Ltd., Osram India Pvt. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., InstaPower Ltd., Baja Electricals Ltd., Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Ltd., Syska LED Lights Private Limited, Surya Roshni Ltd., Abby Lighting & Switchgear Ltd.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adopting of Energy Efficient Lighting Solutions

– The LED lighting market is significantly influenced by the growing focus on the well being of the environment. Over the years, energy conservation is considered to be one of the most prioritized implementation programs, and the adoption of LED lighting significantly contribute to conserving energy.

– The government of India has implemented effective energy efficiency programs in these recent past years, which are focused on creating an energy service market. The government has initiated the use of bulk procurement of LED lights that have helped the country in accelerating energy saving.

– In January 2020, the Indian Ministry of India has mentioned that the country has installed over 361.3 million LED bulbs distributed across the country and 10.3 million smart LED streetlights were installed under the UJALA and LED Street Lighting National Program, which is estimated to save energy of over 6.97 billion kWh/year. International Energy Agency (IEA) has also welcomed this progress and stated that the country had considered it as an opportunity for the central and state government to gain energy efficiency implementation across the public sector.

Global India LED Lighting Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Lamps

Luminaires

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Indoor

Outdoor

Regional Analysis For India LED Lighting Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Influence of the India LED Lighting Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the India LED Lighting market.

-India LED Lighting market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the India LED Lighting market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of India LED Lighting market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of India LED Lighting market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the India LED Lighting market.

Research Methodology :

India LED Lighting Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of India LED Lighting Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

