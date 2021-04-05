India LED Lighting Market Competitive Analysis, Demand, Business Outlook and Forecasts 2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, “India LED Lighting Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Indian LED Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026)

Top Leading Companies of India LED Lighting Market areMIC Electronics Ltd, Philips Electronics India Ltd, Osram India Pvt. Ltd, Havells India Ltd, InstaPower Ltd. Baja Electricals Ltd, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Ltd, Syska LED Lights Private Limited, Surya Roshni Ltd, Abby Lighting & Switchgear Ltd and others.

Industry News and updates:

– March 2020 – Signify announced the completion of the acquisition of Cooper Lighting Solutions from Eaton for USD 1.5 billion. With this acquisition, the company has planned to focus on the innovation of connected lightings and systems. This is estimated to drive the revenue growth of the company in the North American market with an aimed increase in professional revenues from 42% to 53%.

– February 2020 – Signify introduced a new integrated Philips Combo Charge Controller for streetlights, enabling the emergence of a hybrid solar system. With this innovation, the company is aiming at creating a new market for solar powered outdoor lightings in Asia, Africa, South America, Australia, and Spain, where the company has already installed solar-powered lights.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adopting of Energy Efficient Lighting Solutions

– The LED lighting market is significantly influenced by the growing focus on the well being of the environment. Over the years, energy conservation is considered to be one of the most prioritized implementation programs, and the adoption of LED lighting significantly contribute to conserving energy.

– The government of India has implemented effective energy efficiency programs in these recent past years, which are focused on creating an energy service market. The government has initiated the use of bulk procurement of LED lights that have helped the country in accelerating energy saving.

– In January 2020, the Indian Ministry of India mentioned that the country had installed over 361.3 million LED bulbs distributed across the country and 10.3 million smart LED streetlights were installed under the UJALA and LED Street Lighting National Program, which is estimated to save energy of over 6.97 billion kWh/year. International Energy Agency (IEA) has also welcomed this progress and stated that the country had considered it as an opportunity for the central and state government to gain energy efficiency implementation across the public sector.

– Moreover, according to the latest publication by the Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, over 72% of the homes in India have received electric connections. In addition to this, the report has also estimated that more than 94% of the villages in India will have access to power by the end of 2020. This is further expected to drive the demand for residential LED lightings in the country.

