India Laundry Appliances Market Current Trends, Business Opportunities and Demand 2021 to 2025

India Laundry Appliances Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

Laundry appliance is a machine used for cleaning and rinsing of textiles by using water but is not limited to washing only. It can also be used for drying purposes. In the past few years, due to increasing disposable income and improved standard of living there has been robust demand for laundry appliances in the Indian market. Technological advancement has empowered producers to add innovative features to the products to boost the performance and set themselves apart from competitors. Today consumers are provided with a variety of choices in the market ranging from color, shape, design to various after-sales services, credit facility, and other such benefits, providing comfort and better experience to the user. The addition of such features will boost the India Laundry Appliances Market.

Top Leading Companies of India Laundry Appliances Market are Electrolux AB, Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd, Haier Appliances India Pvt Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd, Panasonic Home Appliances India Co Ltd, Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd, 6.2.8 Videocon Industries Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Siemens and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Urbanization in the Country is Driving the Market



The India Laundry Appliances Market is driven by various growth drivers such as growing urbanization and increasing affordability of washing machines in the region is further supporting the market growth over the forecast period. Over the past few years, urbanization has been increased significantly which has resulted in the augmented sales of laundry appliances. Moreover, changing lifestyles along with the improved electricity infrastructure across urban areas in the country has fuelled the demand for laundry appliances. Rising urbanization, coupled with increasing disposable income is expected to result in higher demand for laundry appliances. Thus, rapid urbanization is expected to contribute to the growth of the laundry appliances market in the forecast period.

Washing Machines are Dominating the Market



Washing machines are widely used home appliances for washing laundry, as they save time and energy. The Indian market is seeing a gradual shift from semi-automatic to automatic washing machines, driven largely by consumers up trading on replacement of old appliances. Numerous technological advancements have been carried out in these machines during the last decade, leading to their higher efficiency, in terms of saving water and electricity. This has also enabled key players in this market to gain a significant market share in the washing machine market. Moreover, the government has taken various initiatives towards the development of rural households in developing countries in India, which is further expected to increase the demand for washing machines. In addition, the rising affordability of washing machines and growing urbanization is further fuelling demand for washing machines across the country.

