India Kids Apparel Market Report 2020-2025: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Kids Apparel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the India kids apparel market size reached US$ 14.9 Billion by 2019.

Kids apparel refers to the pieces of clothing that are worn by children of ages 0 to 14 years. These clothes are usually made from high-quality materials that offer comfort and breathability and are commonly available in a vast array of colors and materials. The clothing trend for kids in India has always ranged from ethnic and cultural, owing to the aesthetical dominance in daily wear, to contemporary, primarily due to the rising western influence and inclination toward urban and comfortable clothing style. Over the years, there has been an increasing preference for fusion and gender-neutral apparel range, which is creating a positive outlook for the market in India.

Gini & Jony Limited,

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.,

Benetton India Pvt Ltd,

Lilliput Kidswear Limited,

Catmoss Retail Pvt. Ltd.,

Arvind Fashions Limited,

Indian Clothing League Private Limited,

Tiny Girl Clothing Company Private Limited.

India Kids Apparel Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rising number of nuclear and double-income households in India. Strong economic growth in recent years and increasing purchasing power, along with the changing spending patterns of parents with an increasing inclination toward providing their children with enhanced comfort and convenience, is boosting the sales of branded and high-quality kids apparel. Additionally, kids in the urban and semi-urban settings of the country are now being exposed to mass media, which has accelerated their active participation in purchase decisions. Along with this, several players are focusing on effective promotional strategies and modes of advertisements to gain prominence among their target consumers. They are continually collaborating with foreign brands and companies, including Disney and Warner Bros., to launch aesthetic assortments of merchandise that appeal to their ever-expanding consumer base. The market is further driven by the increasing penetration of online fashion and apparels websites with user-friendly interfaces, lucrative discount offers and flexible modes of payment in India.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the category, the market has been divided into uniforms, t-shirts/shirts, bottom wear, ethnic wear, dresses, denim and others.

Based on the season, the market has been classified into summer, winter and all-season wear.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, exclusive stores, multi-brand retail outlets, online and others.

Based on gender, the market has been bifurcated into girls and boys.

On the basis of the sector, the market has been segmented into organized and unorganized sectors.

Based on the cloth material, the market has segregated into nylon and rayon, wool, cotton mix/blended, polyester, cotton and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been divided into North India, East India, West and Central India, and South India.

