India IP Multimedia Subsystem Market 2021 (Covid 19 Analysis) Major Factors That Can Increase The Worldwide Demand 2027

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate IP Multimedia Subsystem Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Network management is an essential part of any business and has a major role in business processes. These days, controlling the network infrastructure have turned out to be an essential aspect in modern digital businesses, which are unlocking new avenues in business systems by spending in modern network infrastructure technologies, such as data centers, cloud services, NFV, SDN, fixed wireless broadband network, IP networks, network orchestration, and enterprise mobility, to streamline their business processes, thereby powering the market.

Scope of The Report:

Known as IMS, the IP Multimedia Subsystem is a standard-based architecture which offers services on new systems such text and voice video messages over IP networks. The major element of the IMS is the SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) that is made to manage, establish, and terminate sessions on IP networks. The IP Multimedia Subsystem is an idea for an incorporated network of telecommunications carriers to allow the employment of Internet Protocol (IP) for packet communications for wireless as well as wired communication.

Amongst telecom providers, the mobile operators section is predicted to have the biggest market share during the coming period. Mobile operators have been encountering different challenges, such as intense competition, updating the legacy systems to meet the present requirements for end-customers, low Return on Investment (RoI), and high CAPEX and OPEX. Therefore, they are in the procedure of seeking cost-effective and scalable solutions. All these factors are predicted to be the major reason for the rapid acceptance of IMS services and solutions by telecom operators.

IP Multimedia Subsystem Companies:

Huawei

Ericsson

Nokia

NEC

Athonet

ZTE

Cisco

Cirpack

Dialogic

CommVerge Solutions

Italtel

Interop Technologies

Mavenir

Metaswitch

Radisys

Oracle

Samsung

Ribbon Communications

WIT Software

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Key Segments:

By Component Type: Product, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Integration and deployment, Training and support, Managed services

By Mobile Operator: Mobile operators, Fixed operators

The Telecom Sector Is Encountering Different Problems Thereby Powering The Growth In The Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market

The Asia Pacific Area Is Predicted To Clock Solid Development In The Years To Come

The Asia Pacific area is predicted to clock solid development in the years to come, as the majority of the fixed and mobile operators in the Asia Pacific region are still employing conventional IMS solutions. On the other hand, this trend is predicted to alter while operators would ultimately shift toward cloud-based and virtualized solutions. In addition to this, Asia Pacific has been the biggest contributor to the mobile subscriber base all over the world and is predicted to include more users to its network in the years to come.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. IP Multimedia Subsystem Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

