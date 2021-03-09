India Inkjet Printer Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Jet Inks Private Limited, Felix Solutions, KGK Jet India Private Limited, Numeric Inkjet Technologies

The India Inkjet Printer Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The India inkjet printer market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025

Top Companies in the India Inkjet Printer Market are Jet Inks Private Limited, Felix Solutions, KGK Jet India Private Limited, Numeric Inkjet Technologies, Videojet Technologies, Inc., Colorjet Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd., Canon India Pvt. Ltd., Epson India Pvt. Ltd., Brother International (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Other

Industry News and Developments:

– In November 2019, Canon India, one of the leading digital imaging company, announced the launch of its new Business Imaging Solutions (BIS) lounge in Kolkata and will serve as a one-stop destination for all office imaging requirements of organizations big or small – in the region.

– In November 2019, At a series of 2019 shows, Epson launched its new ColorWorks C6000 Series (at Pack Expo 2019); 24-inch SureColor P7570 and 44-inch SureColor P9570 and SureColor T3170x (PRINT 19); and the SureColor F570, SureColor F6370, SureColor F9470 and SureColor F9470H dye-sublimation printers. These models print color and produce labels at up to 5 inches per second.

Key Market Trends

Large Format Inject Printers to Hold Major Share

– Key factors fueling the growth of the inkjet printer market include increasing demand for large format printing in the textiles, advertising, and packaging industries; rising adoption of UV curable inks in outdoor advertising, CAD, and technical printing applications; and the growing importance of digital document production in commercial printing applications.

– The increasing demand for large format printers for home furnishing & decor and vehicle wrap applications, the growing requirement for large format printing from the in-plant market, as well as the availability of varieties of large format printers with a varied price range, are creating tremendous growth opportunities for the players in India.

– Demand from the textile industry is anticipated to grow at the next fastest rate. Quick turnaround is a growing priority of textiles as the fashion segment comprises multiple mini-seasons and print-on-demand delivery. This particularly suits inkjet production with its decreased setup times, and are also generating direct online sales of printed clothing and household decor.

– Also, the increased emphasis on maintaining the color consistency across batches has led to an increase in dye sublimation and other direct-to-fabric processes resulting in the shift from traditional analog screen printing to inkjet printing format production. In August 2019, HP launched a new range of dye sublimation textile printers in India for the first time at Gartex 2019 in New Delhi. From the inkjet printers in the new Stitch S series, the S500 was displayed. The new Stitch S series has an inbuilt spectrophotometer and Cloud-based profiling for color standardization. Developments such as these are responsible for the growth of large-format inkjet printers in India.

Commercial Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The major advantage of using inkjets is due to its capability to produce short runs and unique products effectively. Commercial printing is being driven by the growth of online ordering and specification by using web-to-print technology. The ability of inkjets in the production of short runs and one-off products has reinforced its role as a critical enabler in such an ecosystem._

– India is one of the largest producers of apparel and textile. inkjet printers are likely to be high in demand because of their growing use in graphics printing, apparel and textiles printing, and computer-aided design (CAD) and technical printing applications. Significant growth in the market for large format printers is likely to be observed in advertising and signage applications in India, mainly due to the booming economy.

– Also, many of the vendors providing printers are extensively providing all-in-one printers as they are widely used by many businesses. As the new small businesses are ramping up in the region, these vendors are introducing new technologically integrated all-in-one printers as a part of their product portfolio. The major players in this segment are – HP Inc., Canon, Epson, etc. contributing to the growth of inkjet printers in the region.

– Ink Tank printers, on a global basis including India, enjoyed positive year-over-year growth in unit shipments. Epson led the pack with more than 2 million units shipped in 2Q19. In India, the growth is driven primarily by the online channel segment in preparation for the sales events in the run up to the Diwali Festival.

