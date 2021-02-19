India Industrial Chocolate Market :Growth Factors, Applications and Regional Insights During the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The report “India Industrial Chocolate Market, By Type (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Butter, and Compound Chocolate), By Application (Bakery Products (Cakes, Biscuits, Pastries, and Other Bakery Products), Confectionery, Bakery Premixes, Beverages, Frozen Dessert and Ice Cream, Compound Chocolate, and Other Applications) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, The Campco Ltd. has inaugurated a new amenity building at its chocolate factory in Puttur of Dakshina Kannada district at an investment of INR 13 crore. The company announced its plans to come up with new variants in the retail market with its cocoa ingredients and also plans to market its chocolate gift boxes in airports and malls.

In September 2017, Wilmar International Ltd, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KOG Investments Pte Ltd, acquired a 50% equity interest in Aalst Chocolate Pte Ltd. The joint venture is done to expand the business portfolio of chocolate ingredients in Asia.

Analyst View:

Organic and sugar-free chocolates in India are boosting the growth of the Industrial chocolate market. Industrial chocolate has witnessed a soaring growth in the global market and has several aiding factors that are growing its acceptance in the market. Due to the changing lifestyle and consumption pattern among individuals, vendors in the market are innovating constantly in terms of trendy chocolate manufacturing. Manufacturers, such as Nestle, Mondelez, and Amul have already launched their products in the market and are currently bolstering their retail distribution, in the rural landscape. Furthermore, snack bars in chocolate flavors is currently trending in the market and has a huge demand among youngsters. The tendency of hybrid traditional sweets, in terms of spices, flavours, and other ingredients, often influenced by Western culture, has propelled the demand for chocolate in traditional sweets as well. For instance, milk and nut sweets are usually topped with fine chocolate, whereas, some truffle sweets filled with dried fruits and spices are being hand-rolled in chocolate and nut powders.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The India industrial chocolate market accounted for US$ 1.28 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the target market is segmented into cocoa powder, cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and compound chocolate

By application, bakery and biscuits or cookies are predicted to have the highest use in the industrial chocolate market. Companies like Barry Callebaut and Cargill are being offered a wide variety of industrial chocolate in order to prepare chocolate confectioneries.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the India industrial chocolate market includes Puratos, The Barry Callebaut Group, The Campco Ltd., Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd., Aalst Chocolate, India Cocoa Private Limited, DP Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd., Jindal Cocoa, Amrut International, and Morde.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

