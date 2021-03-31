India Home Automation Market Rapidly Growing at a CAGR of 29.8% to 2026 | By Trends, Demands

Home automation systems in India have witnessed an unprecedented demand in the recent years, due to increased concerns about safety & security, especially in urban areas. Moreover, factors such as improved lifestyle, increase in disposable income of people, and surge in awareness about smart automated systems have boosted the adoption of home automation systems, , thus driving the India home automation market growth. However, the home automation market in Indian cities and rural regions is in its nascent stage, and is expected to witness significant growth in the future. Pune and Mumbai are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players, owing to improvement in access to wireless technologies in these cities.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,”India Home Automation Market by Product Type, Technology, and End-User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026,”The India home automation market size was valued at $1,790.9 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $13,574.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period 2019-2026

Major Key Players of the India Home Automation Market are:

Fueblabs, Larsen & Toubro, Schneider, Johnson Controls, Harman International, Home Brain, PERT, Silvan Innovation, Oakter, and Elan Home Systems.

Major Types of India Home Automation covered are:

Lighting

Security and safety

HVAC

Entertainment

Major Technology of India Home Automation covered are:

Wired

Wireless

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global India Home Automation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the India Home Automation market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global India Home Automation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the India Home Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, India Home Automation market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the India Home Automation market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the India Home Automation market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

