India HDPE Pipes Market Trends, Demand, Features, Top Players, Key Statistics and Business Development Opportunity

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “India HDPE Pipes Market for FTTx industry by Type, Industry Vertical, and Application Area: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the India HDPE pipes market for FTTx industry accounted for revenue of $99.9 million in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $233.5 million by 2026. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2026.

HDPE pipes are easily molded and welded together and because of the high chemical resistance property, they is utilized in piping systems. In addition, they are non-corrosive in nature, which makes them suitable for many applications. In recent years, the HDPE pipes market has seen evolution owing to its growing application in construction, oil & gas pipe industries, and others. HDPE pipes are lightweight, easy to install, and minimize the number of fittings needed in a system. These pipes are made from graded raw materials like PE 63, PE 80, and PE 100. These materials are considered as a suitable replacement to CI pipes and GI pipes.

The India HDPE pipes market for FTTx Industry is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate owing to numerous factors such as increase in investment from the telecommunication and power sector. The aim of the investment in the power sector is to serve the increase in demand for electricity, which consequently boosts the demand for HDPE pipes, as HDPE pipes are dominantly used in transmission systems in the power sector. The surge in raw material prices such as polyethylene, which is one of the major raw materials used for HDPE production hinders the India HDPE pipes market growth for FTTx industry.

The India HDPE pipes market for FTTx Industry market is segmented into product type, industry vertical, and application area. By product type, it is divided into standard ducts, micro ducts, pathways, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, it is segmented into telecom, power, transport, building & infrastructure, and others. By application area, it is bifurcated into backbone, metropolitan, and mobile backhaul.

On the basis of product type, micro duct is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the market. The demand for high-density polyethylene micro duct is rising, owing to its beneficial characteristics such as cost-effectiveness, space-saving features, airtight enclosure for the cables that provide flexibility to the cables, and the inner surface is coated with materials that protect the cables from the surrounding environment.

On the basis of industry vertical, telecom has gained the highest market share. HDPE pipes/ducts are intensively used in telecom and has the highest share in the market, owing to the large consumer base in India. India is the second-largest telecommunications market and has registered noteworthy growth in the past decade and a half. India is one of the fastest-growing telecommunication markets. These factors are expected to drive the market growth.

The key players profiled in the India HDPE pipes market for FTTx industry include Dutron Group, Miraj Pipes & Fittings Pvt. Ltd., Gamson India Private Limited, Nagarjuna Polymers, Apollo Pipes, Mangalam Pipes Pvt. Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Berila Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Eonn Plast India, and Alex Pipe India Pvt. Ltd.

Other players in the value chain of the India HDPE pipes market for FTTx industry include GSK Irrigation Private Limited., Kunststoff Pipes LLP, Khyati Polymers, Elegant Polymers, and Sarovar Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

According to Eswara Prasad, Manager, Chemical and Material, and Energy Power at Allied Market Research, “The India HDPE pipes market for the FTTx industry is expected to witness considerable growth owing to the rise in demand from the telecommunication industry. When it comes to communication and digitalization, India is full of opportunities as the consumer base is huge and is continuously increasing. The government of India is taking several initiatives to boost communication connectivity specifically in rural areas. The government’s initiative to boost connectivity consequently boosts the demand for HDPE pipes or ducts as they are used in the telecom sector to protect cables.

Key Findings of the India HDPE Pipes Market :

Based on application, the mobile backhaul segment is expected to gain dominant share 45.5%

Based on product type, micro ducts is expected to experience rapid growth with a rate of 11.8%

Based on the industry verticals, telecom is projected to grow at the CAGR of nearly 10.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth is provided

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves

The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, India HDPE pipes market trends for FTTx industry, and developments in the industry

The quantitative data provides the India HDPE pipes market size for FTTx industry in terms of revenue