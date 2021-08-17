India Handicrafts Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Handicrafts Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the India handicrafts market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Handicrafts refer to a wide range of textiles, embroidery pieces, ceramics, artisanry, jewelry, etc., created by hand or by using easy tools instead of machines. These unique items represent the culture, heritage, and tradition of a particular region and have different social, aesthetic, and religious values. Numerous traditional techniques are applied to make handicrafts, including painting, hand dyeing, handloom weaving, woodblock, etc. In recent years, handicrafts have gained immense popularity as they require low capital investments, produce foreign exchange revenue, and offer employment opportunities.

The expanding e-commerce industry is primarily driving the handicrafts market in India. Besides this, handicrafts are gaining immense traction due to the growing travel and tourism in the country. Tourists spend a considerable amount on purchasing souvenirs and other craft items, thereby providing scope for local artisans and craftsmen to manufacture and sell handicrafts. Moreover, the rising demand for handmade décor accessories in homes, restaurants and offices, is also providing a thrust to the market. Various other factors, including the inflating consumer disposable incomes and the increasing willingness among individuals to invest in vintage and high-quality handicraft products, are expected to further propel the market for handicrafts in India over the coming years.

Breakup by Product Type:

Woodware

Artmetal Ware

Handprinted Textiles and Scarves

Embroidered and Crocheted Goods

Zari and Zari Goods

Imitation Jewelry

Sculptures

Pottery and Glass wares

Attars and Agarbattis

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Mass Retailers

Departmental Stores

Independent Retailers

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India