India Generic Injectables Market Research Report 2021: Share, Size, Trends, Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2026

The India Generic Injectables Market Report is expected to continue its robust growth in the forecast period (2021-2026).

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Generic injectables are pharmaceutical drugs with the similar active ingredients, strength, dosage, and administration route as that of their branded injectables. Some of common product variants, include Prevnar 13, Eliquis, Ibrance, Lyrica, Xeljanz, etc. Generic injectables facilitate the quick onset of action, precise and adjustable dosing, and predictable bioavailability. Moreover, these injectables cost lesser than their branded counterparts, which helps in managing overhead costs related to pharma products.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases in India, due to unhealthy dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles of the consumers, is primarily catalyzing the market for generic injectables market. Furthermore, the increasing investments by the Indian government to introduce innovative generic injectables for providing effective drug administration and enabling faster recovery of patients are also providing a thrust to the market. Additionally, several technological advancements in the drug delivery systems, such as the introduction of self-injection devices, are propelling the market growth. Various other factors, including increasing penetration of health insurance companies and the upcoming patent expiry of several blockbuster medicines, are expected to further drive the market growth over the forecasted period.

India Generic Injectables Market Segmentation:

The market has been segmented on the basis of Therapeutic Area, Container, Distribution Channel, and region.

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Anaesthesia

Anti-infectives

Parenteral Nutrition

Cardiovascular

Breakup by Container:

Vials

Ampoules

Premix

Prefilled Syringes

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacy

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

