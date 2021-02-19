India Frozen Pizza Market is set to Achieve Stellar Growth Exhibiting 14.8% CAGR, Noted BMI

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “India Frozen Pizza Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the India Frozen Pizza market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The India frozen pizza market is accounted to US$ 550.0 Thousands in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,842.2 Thousands by 2027.

India is one of the lucrative markets for frozen pizza companies as a vast retail network is growing at a rapid pace along with enhanced supply chain network. For instance, big retail and convenience stores have a separate section for frozen foods. This has led to significant improvements in the standards of food storage, therefore maintaining the shelf life of perishables and making them available to more consumers. Various players in the frozen food industry are aiming to tap the opportunity and have significantly entered the market with newer and customized frozen pizza products. This has further supported the growth of the India frozen pizza market.

The busy lifestyle of consumers is mainly driving the Indian food industry to develop new products to meet the growing consumer demands for convenience food products. The technological developments in cold chain storage and retail landscape are majorly contributing toward the frozen pizza market. These advanced retail sectors provide consumers with greater variety, convenient packing sizes, and quality of frozen food products. Several companies are highly investing in technologies to store frozen pizza for longer durations.

Major key players covered in this report: Dot Berrys, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Ushvina Foods, Convenio Foods International Private Limited, Iceland Foods India Private Limited, Amul (GCCMF)

The India frozen pizza market by crust type has been categorized in thin crust, thick crust, and others. Thick crust pizza is made by rolling the dough of a pizza into thick sheets, and thus, this type needs more cooking time than thin-crust pizza types. It uses thicker ingredients and thicker dough, requiring different water-to-flour ratios, which helps increase the viscosity of dough. Frozen thick crust pizzas are usually prepared with more toppings than thin crusts, due to which people have developed likeliness toward thick crust frozen pizza.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India Frozen Pizza market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the India Frozen Pizza market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India Frozen Pizza market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the India Frozen Pizza market segments and regions.

The research on the India Frozen Pizza market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the India Frozen Pizza market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the India Frozen Pizza market.

