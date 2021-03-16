India Food and Beverage Packaging Market 2021 Insights and Business Scenario -Parekhplast India Limited, Essel Propack Limited, Pearl Polymers Ltd, TCPL Packaging Ltd

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the India Food & Beverage Packaging Market in its latest report titled, “India Food & Beverage Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The India food and beverage packaging market was valued at USD 26.28 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 122.78 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 29.88% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the Global India Food & Beverage Packaging Market: Parekhplast India Limited, Essel Propack Limited, Pearl Polymers Ltd, TCPL Packaging Ltd, UFlex Ltd, Haldyn Glass Limited (HGL), Piramal Glass Limited, HSIL Ltd., Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Hi-Can Industries Pvt. Ltd, Hindustan Tin Works Ltd, Deccan Cans & Printers Pvt. Ltd, Autofits Packaging Private Limited, P.R. Packagings Ltd, Parksons Packaging Ltd, OJI India Packaging Pvt. Ltd, WestRock India Private Limited

– June 2020 – AGI Glasspec announced to start its brownfield expansion in Telangana and a greenfield facility in the eastern part of the country. This expansion will strengthen its footprint on the Indian market in post-COVID 19 scenario.

– May 2020 – Pirama Glass Ltd partnered with Microsoft to transform its operational procedures to include digital technology in the manufacturing process. It will leverage some of the emerging or new age technologies to transform its glass business

– February 2020 – Parksons Packaging and HP India introduced a digital printing press for carton packaging. Parksons installed its first HP Indigo 30000 digital press which is also the first B2-format (20 x 30 inch) digital press in the Indian folding carton industry.

Rising Demand for Innovative and Sustainable Food Packaging to Drive the Market Growth

– In India, packaged foods are gaining high traction, owing to busy work schedules, rising number of working women, and shift toward on-the-go consumption, which is, in turn, expected to ascend the utilization of innovative and sustainable packaging across the food sector. This is likely to fuel the market’s growth over the forecast period.

– With the aim of developing active materials for the use in the design of packages, coatings, and packaging technologies, which helps in maintaining and improving the sensorial and nutritional characteristics and safety of foodstuffs, as well as increase their shelf life, nanofabrication technologies are emerging as innovative solutions across the region.

– With the growing awareness, the requirement for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging is steadily on the rise.The country is focusing more on sustainable solutions, which is increasingly becoming a business imperative.

– Companies like Evirocor in India are providing eco friendly food packaging products to food outlets, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, factories, caterers, and all other users.The rise in usage of ecofriendly packaging is expected to drive the growth of market.

Growing Proliferation of Online Retailing and Emergence of Omnichannel Presence to Boost the Market Growth

– With the increase in the usage of the internet across the country, the penetration of online retailing is growing. According to IBEF, internet users in India are expected to increase from 665.31 million, as of June 2019, to 829 million by 2021.Furthermore, with rise of the omnichannel business model in the country,where one can shop both online and offline, has also boosted India Food & Beverage Packaging Market.

– With the rise in online retailing,online retailers are also launching their own private label brands, thus providing consumers with a much wider choice of products and channels to choose from.The rise in online labels will further boost the food & beverage packaging market as online private labels are expected to grow 1.3 to 1.6 times faster than e-commerce platforms and continue to generate 1.8 to 2 times higher margins than external brands, according to a study by KPMG in India and Retailers Association of India.

– The rising internet penetration, increasing ordering frequency, favourable consumer disposition, expanding reach in smaller tiers and expanding network of restaurants on food-tech platforms pan-India continue to drive momentum in the Food & Beverage Packaging Market.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

