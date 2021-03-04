India Flat Glass Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026 | Saint Gobain, Asahi India Glass, Gujarat Guardian Limited (MODIGUARD)

Global India Flat Glass Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

Global India Flat Glass Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful information for commercial enterprise strategists It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The India flat glass market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

– According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian real estate industry is likely to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030 and may contribute approximately 13% to the countrys GDP by 2025. This is likely to increase the demand for flat glass and propel its market in the region.

– Besides the construction industry, which represents a sizeable share of product demand, the solar industry is predicted to be a lucrative application segment for the coming years.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593301/india-flat-glass-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=74

Top Companies in the Global India Flat Glass Market are Saint Gobain, Asahi India Glass, Gujarat Guardian Limited (MODIGUARD), HNG Float (HNGIL), Gold Plus Glass Industries Limited, Triveni Glass Limited, Sejal Glass Ltd., SISECAM Flat Glass India Ltd. and Other

Recent Developments

In August 2019, Sisecam Flat Glass announced the launch of its reflective solar control glass in the Indian market under the “Şişecam Tentesol” brand. Şişecam Flat Glass made the announcement with its customers in New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Jaipur. It introduced its silver, grey, green, bronze and blue coloured reflective solar control glass.

In January 2019, Saint-Gobain opened a new flat glass production line (float) in India located in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, India.This new state-of-the-art facility was built within the Saint-Gobain World Glass Complex, which already includes two floats, two coaters, advanced glass processing units for the construction industry, fire safety and the automotive industry (Sekurit), as well as a mirror line.

Key Market Trends

Construction Industry to Hold the Highest Market Share of the Market

– The Indian glass industry growth has been driven primarily by the construction sector. Moreover, the construction & infrastructure industry holds the highest market share in India flat glass market, owing to the growing demand for flat glass in residential building projects, government regulations about green & sustainable buildings, and the aesthetic appearance of flat glass in India.

– Flat glasses are made of sodium silicate and calcium silicate, and are available from 2mm to 20mm thickness ranges, for several applications. They have a weight range of 6kg/m2-36 kg/m2. These glasses are often considered as building blocks for several types of architectural and interior applications.

– Glasses are being used extensively in the construction industry, in windows, facade, doors, interior partitions, balustrades, shop fronts, and railings for stairs and balconies, among other building parts, providing potential opportunity to flat glasses.

– The body-tinted float glass is a new type of glass, in which, melted colorants are added for coloring and solar-radiation absorption properties. This type of glass saves energy, reduces heat penetration into buildings, and provides a striking visual effect.

– Owing to all the above-mentioned factors for flat glass, the India flat glass market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Use of Flat Glass in Automotive Applications is Expected to Drive the Market

– India is a prominent auto exporter and has strong export growth expectations for the near future. Automobile exports grew 14.50 percent during FY19. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.05 percent during 2016-2026. Also, several initiatives by the Government of India and the major automobile players in the Indian market are expected to make India a leader in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler market in the world by 2020.

– Increasing per-capita disposable incomes along with rising automotive production may drive flat glass demand. Moreover, the market is likely to witness growth in the automotive segment as it has a high resistance to penetration and ensures safety for passengers. It is also effective in reducing the noise coming from the engine and prevents the deterioration of interior plastics & leather by blocking UV rays as flat glass is produced from vacuum insulated glass technology that ensures heat and sound insulation.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593301/india-flat-glass-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=74

Highlights of the India Flat Glass Market Report: :

Detailed overview of India Flat Glass Market

Market Changing India Flat Glass market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected India Flat Glass market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of India Flat Glass Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, India Flat Glass Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. India Flat Glass industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082593301?mode=su?Mode=74

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com