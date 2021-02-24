India Fabric Care Market is expected to be INR 2211.5 crore by the year 2025.

The report titled “India Fabric care Market By Value, By Segment ( Fabric Whitener / Bluer And Fabric Conditioner / Softener ) By Market Size ( Fabric Whitener / Bluer And Fabric Conditioner/softener) By Company, By Brand ( Ujala, Ezee, Rin, Etc. ), By Sales Channel ( General Retail, Modern Retail, Online ), By Demographics ( Urban, Rural ), Outlook ( Trends & Forecast ), 2025” gives synoptic analysis of the fabric care market of the India. With the era of new technological advancements in the textile industry, new fabric is developed to provide the utmost human comfort. The traditional methods of using detergents during washing were proven but they also harm the fabric during washing. Moreover, harmful chemicals produce lint during washing which proved to reduce the life of clothes. The white clothes also need whiteners which can be used as complementary with detergents. All these needs emerged the necessity for fabric care products which can be used to condition the clothes increasing its shelf life.

The fabric care market is divided into two segments of fabric whiteners/blue and fabric conditioners. The fabric whiteners/ blue are used for ages in India. Traditionally, dried indigo plant powder was used as blue for whitening the clothes. With the swaying time, the Robin Blue of Reckitt Benckiser came into the market with its whitening blue powder in 1984. Soon, Jyothy Laboratories launched its fabric whitener brand ‘Ujala’ in the liquid form. The brand also showed its economical consumption of just four drops compared to the powder form of Robin blue which made the brand acquire the highest market share and be the market leader until now. Other whitening brands are Rin Ala, Revive, Ranipal, etc.

In urban India, people are educated and conscious of fabric hygiene. Moreover, people also follow global trends by buying branded expensive clothes. All these have made a necessity to develop products which can condition their clothes without running the colors. The companies developed fabric conditioners that can serve this purpose. The Godrej brand Ezee claimed to be the first fabric conditioner in the Indian market. Initially, it was developed for woolens only but with the increasing demand, the brand also developed the product for all fabric used. Due to its distinctive features, Ezee accounts for most of the shares in the fabric conditioner market in India. Other brands include Genteel, Comfort, Vanish, etc.

The Fabric care market of India is expected to be INR 2211.5 crore by the year 2025 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 13%. Whilst the fabric whitener/blue market is growing in rural and urban areas, the fabric conditioners are developed targeting the urban people as they are more hygiene and brand conscious. Both the products are distributed with the sales channel of General retail, Multibrand retail, and online retail respectively.

With new technological advancements, conditioners are also developed in different forms such as Dryer sheets, woolen balls, conditioner balls, etc. As the Indians are less aware of the fabric conditioners, the market is growing at nascent age but innovations and global trends will attract the people to switch to them. Hence, the fabric care market is expected to grow healthy in the future.

The prominent players of the fabric care market are Hindustan Unilever Limited, Jyothy laboratories limited, Godrej consumer products Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser India, Marico Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Wipro consumer care and Lightning Ltd., and several domestic and international companies.

Covered in the report:

• Global Laundry care market

• India Laundry care market

• India fabric care market

• Market trends & developments

• Key facts about the leading market players

The report provides an in-depth knowledge of the India fabric Care market scenario:

• Global laundry care market scenario (Historical & forecast)

• India laundry care market scenario (Historical & forecast)

• India laundry care market size (Historical & forecast)

• India laundry care market share ( by company, brand, category, demographics, sales channel)

• Global fabric care market scenario

• India fabric care market scenario (Historical & forecast)

• India fabric care market size (Historical & forecast)

• India fabric care market share (by company, segment, brand, demographics & sales channel)

• India fabric whitener/blue market scenario(Historical & forecast)

• India fabric whitener/blue market size (Historical & forecast)

• India fabric whitener/blue market share ( by brand, demographic area, sales channel)

• India fabric conditioner/softener market scenario (Historical & forecast)

• India fabric conditioner/softener market size (Historical & forecast)

• India fabric conditioner/softener market share (by brand, demographic area, sales channel)

• Product price variant analysis

• Recent developments & innovations

• Description of Raw materials & manufacturing processes

• Strategic recommendations

• company profiles of leading companies

Table of contents

1.Executive Summary

2.Global Laundry Care Market Outlook

3.Global Fabric Care Market Outlook

4.India Laundry Care Market Outlook

4.1.Market Size By Value

4.2.Market Share

4.2.1.By Company

4.2.2.By Brand

4.2.3.By Category

4.2.4.By Sales Channel

4.2.5.By Demographics

5.India Fabric Care Market Outlook

5.1.Market Size By Value

5.2.Market Share

5.2.1.By Company

5.2.2.By Brand

5.2.3.By Segment

5.2.4.By Demographics

5.2.5.By Sales Channel

5.3.India Fabric Whitener/Blue Market Outlook

5.3.1.Market Size By Value

5.3.2.Market Share

5.4.India Fabric Conditioner/Softener Market Outlook

5.4.1.Market Size By Value

5.4.2.Market Share

5.5.Recent Developments

6.Product, Price and Variant Analysis

6.1.Fabric Whitener/Blue

6.2.Fabric Conditioner/Softener

7.India Economic Snapshot

8.Raw Material

9.Manufacturing Process

10.Channel Partner Analysis

11.India Laundry Care Market Dynamics

11.1.Key Drivers

11.2.Key Challenges

12.Competitive Landscape

12.1.Porters Five Forces

12.2.Company Profiles

12.2.1.Hindustan Unilever Limited

12.2.2.Jyothy Laboratories Limited

12.2.3.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

12.2.4.Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd.

12.2.5.Marico Limited

12.2.6.Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Ltd.

12.2.7.Pidilite Industries Limited

12.2.8.Dabur India Limited

13.Strategic Recommendations

14.Disclaimer

