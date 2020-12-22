India EV Battery Swapping Market Detailed Business Analysis, Latest Trends and Demand Analysis 2030

The adoption of electric rickshaws in India has increased considerably in the past few years. A major reason for this the increasing support from the government of the country for encourage in the adoption of electric vehicles. The need for convenient public mobility options that facilitate travel for short distances is high in the country. Moreover, the need for cheap public mobility is also high in India, since most of the population belong to middle-class and low-class communities.

In such a scenario, electric rickshaws are the perfect option, as it offers convenient mobility services at low cost. The batteries of these vehicles however need to be charged frequently for their smooth functioning. Most electric vehicles in the country employ slow charging systems that take up to eight hours. This can result in significant revenue loss for people who offer public mobility solutions to people.

In this scenario, battery swapping technology can be of great help, since it reduces waiting time drastically. In order to avail these services, the user needs to get a depleted battery replaced by a fully charged, which can be done at a swapping station. The convenience of this service is resulting in the growth of the global Indian electric vehicle battery swapping market. Several companies in the country are collaborating with battery manufacturers for providing users with improved services.

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Two-Wheeler Pay-per-use model Subscription model

Three-Wheeler Pay-per-use model Subscription model

Commercial Vehicle Pay-per-use model Subscription model



Market Segmentation by Service Type

Pay-Per-Use Model

Subscription Model

