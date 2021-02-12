India Electric Three-Wheeler Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of over 15% by 2025

Indian electric three-wheeler industry is experiencing positive growth, e-rickshaws being the fastest-growing segment in recent years. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The India Electric Three-Wheeler market is expected to record a CAGR of over 15% from 2018 to 2025. A positive macroeconomic outlook and the government’s expansionary policies are the key factors for this growth.

The growing need to curb the air pollution levels and the rising incentive schemes by the government is mainly driving the Indian electric three-wheeler market

Growth in the market is led by the increasing need to curb the air pollution levels and the rising incentive schemes by the government to support manufacturing as well as the use of electric three-wheelers. Moreover, consistently increasing affordability of electric three-wheelers is also boosting their adoption across the country. Increasing investments by electric vehicle manufacturers to develop more advanced, efficient, and affordable electric three-wheelers is likely to fuel growth in India’s electric three-wheeler market in the coming years.

India Electric Three-Wheeler Market: Scope of the Report

The India Electric Three-Wheeler market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, battery type, and battery capacity. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into Passenger Carrier and Load Carrier. On the battery capacity basis, the market is segmented into <101Ah & >101Ah. Based on battery type, the market is divided into Lead Acid Battery, Lithium-ion Battery and Nickel Metal Hydride Battery.

India Electric Three-Wheeler Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies, such as Lohia Auto Industries, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd, Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd., Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd., Terra Motors India Corp., and Clean Motion are the key players in manufacturing Electric Three-Wheeler’s in India.

Market Segmentation: India Electric Three-Wheeler Market

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Carrier

Load Carrier

By Battery Capacity

<101Ah

>101Ah

By Battery Type

Lead Acid Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

In addition, the report provides analysis of the India Electric Three-Wheeler market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North Region

East Region

West Region

South Region

