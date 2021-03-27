India Electric Rickshaw Market Growth Strategies, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis

A number of growth factors, such as the proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs) on Indian roads, rise in the demand for low-cost vehicles for first- and last-mile connectivity, implementation of stringent environmental policies, and government initiatives to promote EVs, are expected to propel the Indian electric rickshaw market at a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period (2020–2025). According to P&S Intelligence, the market generated $786.2 million revenue in 2019,which is projected to reach $1,394.2 million by 2025.

The Indian electric rickshaw market growth is driven by the escalating demand for low-cost vehicles for first/last-mile connectivity. Electric rickshaws rides are being seen as an economical solution to bridge the public transport service gaps for commuters. Therefore, the service is gaining traction among the daily commuters in the country. For instance, the price per head per kilometer of the service is $0.14 (INR 10). Thus, these vehicles are extensively used for first- and last-mile connectivity in Indian cities.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-electric-rickshaw-market/report-sample

At the state level, Delhi generated the highest demand for electric rickshaws in 2019, on account of the existence of a vast metro commuter base and subsidy of $413 (INR 30,000) on electric rickshaws provided by the Delhi government to reduce the air pollution level in the state. On the other hand, the market in Uttar Pradesh is projected to witness significant Indian Electric Rickshaw Market growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for electric rickshaws in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, as well as in the rural areas of the state.

Thus, the growing adoption of EVs to reduce pollution and the rising demand for low-cost vehicles for first- and last-mile connectivity will accelerate the market growth in the foreseeable future.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=india-electric-rickshaw-market

Market Segmentation by Vehicle

Passenger Carrier

Load Carrier

Market Segmentation by Motor Power

<1,000 W

1,000–1,500 W

>1,500 W

Market Segmentation by Battery Capacity

<101 Ah

>101 Ah

Market Segmentation by Sales Channel

Organised

Unorganised

Market Segmentation by State