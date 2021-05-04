India E-commerce Logistics Market Surging Demand with Trending Technologies by 2027FedEx Corporation Ecom Express Private Limited, Gati-Kintetsu Express Private Limited, Ekart Logistics, Mahindra Logistics Ltd and Amazon.com, Inc

India E-commerce Logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 641.43 million in 2020 to US$ 901.32 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

India has a strong e-commerce industry, which has transformed the way business is done in India. India’s e-commerce sector is propelled by increasing penetration of smartphones and Internet among the people. Growing e-commerce sector is positively influencing the growth of the e-commerce logistics market in India. With the growing e-commerce industry, the number of players entering the e-commerce sector is increasing. The e-commerce logistics market in India is anticipated to be dominated by captive players, specifically the internal logistics divisions of large e-retailers, since they are extending their services to other external online sellers as well. The Indian e-commerce logistics market players are focused on the adoption of innovative technologies to mitigate challenges, such as cost pressure, poor infrastructure, and high returns. In the coming years, new business models—including delivery via local retailers and omnichannel retailing—are projected to become noticeable in India’s e-commerce logistics sector.

Leading India E-commerce Logistics Market Players

Shiprocket

FedEx Corporation

Ecom Express Private Limited

Gati-Kintetsu Express Private Limited

Ekart Logistics

Mahindra Logistics Ltd

com, Inc

Aramex

Blue Dart Express Limited

Delhivery Pvt Ltd

India E-commerce Logistics Market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

India E-Commerce Logistics Segmentation

India E-Commerce Logistics Market – by Service Type

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-Added Services

India E-Commerce Logistics Market – by Operation Area

Domestic

International

India E-Commerce Logistics Market – by End User

B2B

B2C

