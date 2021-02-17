India E-commerce Logistics Market Is Growing Rigorously with Major Players: Shiprocket; FedEx Corporation; Ecom Express Private Limited

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “India E-commerce Logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the India E-commerce Logistics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Indian e-commerce logistics market was valued at US$ 2.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11.5 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India E-commerce Logistics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the E-commerce Logistics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the India e-commerce logistics market are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. A few of the players operating in the Asia-Pacific India e-commerce logistics market are Shiprocket; FedEx Corporation; Ecom Express Private Limited; Gati-Kintetsu Express Private Limited; Ekart Logistics; Mahindra Logistics Ltd; Amazon.com, Inc.; Aramex; Blue Dart Express Limited; and Delhivery Pvt Ltd, among others.

Get Sample Copy of this India E-commerce Logistics Market research report at –

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00015138

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India E-commerce Logistics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the India E-commerce Logistics market segments and regions.

The research on the India E-commerce Logistics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the E-commerce Logistics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the India E-commerce Logistics market.

Order a Copy of this India E-commerce Logistics Market research report at –

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00015138

About Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Website- https://www.businessmarketinsights.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/businessmarketinsights/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/