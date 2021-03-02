India Digital Transformation market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 72.3% during the forecast period 2020- 2026

India’s Digital Transformation Market has reached USD 42.56 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1764 Billion by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 72.3% during the forecast period 2020-2026. India has elevated its profile among technologically advanced countries, not just in the sheer size of its market and its potential, as stressed by the number of subscribers to digital services, but also the pace of its digitization over the last few years.

By various measures of digital adoption, India is already among the global leaders. Its Aadhaar program, which can digitally verify the identities of 1.2 billion people, is the world’s largest biometric identification system. India also has the second-largest mobile subscription base, with nearly 1.2 billion subscribers, and the second-largest internet subscription base, with 560 million subscribers.

Growth Drivers

Digital Transformation Propelled By The Actions Of Both Public And Private Sector

By many actions, India is on its way to becoming a digitally advanced nation. Just over 40% of the population has an internet subscription, but India is already home to one of the world’s largest and most rapidly increasing bases of digital consumers. It is digitizing activities at a faster pace than many mature and emerging economies. The Internet user base in India has proliferated in recent years, driven by the reducing cost and increasing accessibility of smartphones and high-speed connectivity. The public sector has been one strong catalyst for India’s rapid digitization. The government’s effort to ramp up Aadhaar, the national biometric digital identity programme, has played a significant role.

At the same time, innovation from private-sector has facilitated bring internet-enabled services to a number of consumers and made online usage more reachable. For instance, Reliance Jio’s strategy of bundling virtually free smartphones with subscriptions to its mobile service has stimulated innovation and competitive pricing across the sector.

Competitive Landscape

India Digital Transformation market is fragmented owing to the presence of several large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide the Digital Transformation industry. However, the companies that hold the major share of Digital Transformation market are Wipro Limited, Sasken Technologies Ltd., Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Inc., Datamatics Global Services Limited, Mindtree Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Clarion Technologies, Accenture PLC, Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., and other prominent players.

Recent Development

In August 2020, Microsoft Corporation and Reliance Jio announced an alliance to accelerate digital transformation in India. The alliance was aimed to offer a detailed set of solutions comprising connectivity, storage solutions, computing and other technology services and applications necessary for Indian businesses.

In September 2019, Accenture opened experience activation center in Mumbai, which was aimed to target chief marketing officers of companies across industries with content, digital branding, and marketing services at scale.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage Northern India, Southern India, Eastern India, Western India. Product/Service Segmentation By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Offering, By Region. Key Players Wipro Limited, Sasken Technologies Ltd., Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Inc., Datamatics Global Services Limited, Mindtree Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Clarion Technologies, Accenture PLC, Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., and other prominent players.

By Enterprise Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Verical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and logistics

Telecom & IT

Others

By Offering

Solution

Services

By Region:

Northern India

Southern India

Eastern India

Western India

