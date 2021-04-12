India Digital Freight Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “India Digital Freight Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The Indian digital freight matching market is presently at a nascent stage, but during the forecast period (2020–2030), the market is projected to witness extensive growth. The advancement of the market is significantly driven by the fact that India comprises a lucrative consumer base in the e-commerce industry. Moreover, the growing logistic industry in the country is further propelling the demand for digital freight matching services).”

Geographically, the metro cities, such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, are expected to generate high demand for freight logistics services, due to the existence of massive urban population coupled with increasing disposable income of the people. This is expected to boost the growth of the Indian digital freight matching market.

India Digital Freight Matching Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the Indian digital freight matching market are Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BlackBuck), Rivigo Services Pvt. Ltd., Shadowfax, Porter, Lalamove, Delhivery, LEAP India, 4tigo, GoJavas, Locus, LogiNext, and ElasticRun.

