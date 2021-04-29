India Dietary Supplements Market Report With COVID-19 Impact, Future Growth and Success Factors by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s recent report, titled “India Dietary Supplements Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the India dietary supplements market reached a value of US$ 3.5 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% by 2025.

Dietary supplements are a combination of essential nutrients that fulfil the nutritional need of the body. It can be extracted from food sources and are artificially synthesized. These supplements are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, amino acid and enzymes. They can be consumed in the form of a pill or liquid. Some of the common dietary supplements include calcium, Vitamin D, green tea, garlic and fish oil. These help in fighting health concerns like blood pressure, cardiovascular problems, obesity and diabetes. Due to these benefits, the sales of dietary supplements are increasing significantly in India.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-dietary-supplements-market/requestsample

Rising health consciousness represents one of the key factors driving the India dietary supplements market growth of dietary supplements in India. In line with this, sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits have led to a significant increase in various health concerns among the masses. This, in turn, has led consumers to incorporate dietary supplements, in addition to a nutrition-rich diet. Other factors, such as inflating disposable incomes and upgradation of the existing healthcare infrastructure, are further creating a positive outlook of the market.

India Dietary Supplements Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India dietary supplements market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Dabur India Limited

Danone Nutricia International Private Limited

Himalaya Drug Company

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Abbott India Limited

Amway India Enterprises Private Limited

Kraft Heinz India Private Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited

Herbalife International India Private Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

The report has segmented the India dietary supplements market on the basis of product type, form, distribution channel, application, end use and region.

Market Breakup by Product Type Vitamin and Mineral Dietary Supplements Herbal Dietary Supplements Protein Dietary Supplements Others

Market Breakup by Form Tablets Capsules Powder Liquid Soft Gels Gel Caps

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel Pharmacies and Drug Stores Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Online Sales Others

Market Breakup by Application Additional Supplements Medicinal Supplement Sports Nutrition

Market Breakup by End Use Infant Children Adults Pregnant Women Old-Aged

Market Breakup by Region North India East India West and Central India South India



Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-dietary-supplements-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Liquid Milk Market in India: https://www.imarcgroup.com/liquid-milk-market-india

India Organic Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-organic-food-market

Ghee Market in India: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ghee-market-india

India Ayurvedic Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-ayurvedic-products-market

North America Rice Bran Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-rice-bran-oil-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800