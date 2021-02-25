India Detergents Market to See Massive Growth by 2027| Top Companies Like Ashirwad Group, Blue Chem India, Fena (P) Limited, Procter and Gamble Co, Nirma Limited, Henkel

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “India Detergents Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the India Detergents market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The India detergents market was valued at INR 42,827.4 crore in 2019 and is projected to reach INR 73,660.4 crore by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing consumer awareness about enhancing health and quality of living; and rising disposable income and consumer expenditure on personal hygiene products, resulting into high consumption of products such as fabric softeners, hair and body care products, sanitizers, and disinfectants have been the factors driving the market growth in India.

Detergent is a water-soluble chemical substance composed of salts of fatty acids, and it is available in different forms such as powder, liquid, and bar. Detergents are used in a wide variety of home care products, including laundry detergents, shampoos, body wash, hand wash, dish wash, floor or surface cleaners, and disinfectants.

Major key players covered in this report: Ashirwad Group, Blue Chem India, Fena (P) Limited, Procter and Gamble Co, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Jyothy Laboratories Limited, Nirma Limited, Rohit Surfactants Private Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Henkel

The demand for these homecare products in India has grown due to the increased awareness about health and hygiene, changing lifestyles of people, and considerable increase in per capita disposable income. Nowadays, people are more concerned about sanitization, in general, than ever before. Concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 have led to the increase in awareness among the consumers to keep their homes and surroundings clean and sanitized. The significant growth of the homecare products market is also attributed to growing awareness among consumers about personal health and hygiene. The prominent use of detergents in almost all homecare products provides continuous thrust to the demand for detergents. Thus, in addition to the mounting awareness among people about health and hygiene, considerable increase in per capita disposable income has boosted the sales of homecare products in India. Also, the advent of e-commerce websites, extensive marketing campaigns by national players, and growing penetration of multinational players are further expected to support the growth of the market in India in the coming years.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India Detergents market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the India Detergents market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India Detergents market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the India Detergents market segments and regions.

The research on the India Detergents market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the India Detergents market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the India Detergents market.

