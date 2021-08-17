India Dental Implants Market Share, Size, Growth, Segmentation, Keyplayer Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025
ccording to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Dental Implants Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the india dental implants market is currently witnessing moderate growth and expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).
Dental implants refer to prosthetic tooth rootsthat are used for supporting and securing dentures and bridges. They comprise metal structures that are composed of biocompatible materials, including zirconia and titanium. They are surgically placed under the gums to support the artificial tooth.Some of the numerous types of dental implants include endosteal, subperiosteal, and transosteal.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
India Dental Implants Market Trends:
The market in India is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of dental ailments. With the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and a considerable rise in the number of individuals seeking dental treatment, there has been an increase in the adoption of functional dental implants across the country. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the coverage for dental implants under health insurance policies is also acting as a growth-induing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rising geriatric population, the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and the introduction of 3D printing in the healthcare sector.
India Dental Implants Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, material, product and end use.
Breakup by Material:
- Titanium Dental Implants
- Zirconium Dental Implants
Breakup by Product:
- Endosteal Implants
- Subperiosteal Implants
- Transosteal Implants
- Intramucosal Implants
Breakup by End Use:
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North India
- West and Central India
- South India
- East India
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
