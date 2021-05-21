India De-aromatic Solvents Market Demand And Opportunities

Demand for de-aromatic solvents continues to surge in India. According to a new report published by Persistence Market Research, the de-aromatic solvents market in India is set to ride at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2016 and 2024. Increasing concerns over the hazards caused by the use of conventional solvents and a corresponding increase in demand for effective yet safer and eco-friendly alternatives is expected to fuel the demand for de-aromatic solvents in India during the assessment period. The de-aromatic market in the western part of the country is expected to witness the highest growth, while the Northern and the Southern parts will also continue to account for respectable market shares. On the other hand, growth of the market will be sluggish in the eastern part of India over 2024.

The report titled “De-aromatic Solvents Market: India Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024” reveals that in 2016, INR 2,925.9 Mn were garnered from the sales of de-aromatic solvents in India, which is projected to reach INR 5,073.4 Mn by 2024-end, reflecting a CAGR of 7.1%.

India De-Aromatic Solvents Market: Key Trends

Rising preference for high flash point products for metal working and drilling fluids applications expected to provide an impetus on the market.

Some of the leading market participants are actively focusing on offering de-aromatic solvents that cater to specific end-use requirements.

Of late, companies that are operating de-aromatic solvents market globally, are laying emphasis on further quality improvement and boosting the production of solvents using natural gas-based feedstock, which is synthesized using Gas-To-Liquid (GTL) technology as against conventional oil-based feedstock.

The region of Asia Pacific is expected to be an attractive destination for manufacturers and suppliers of de-aromatic solvents, owing to its growing demand from some of emerging countries such as China, India and South Korea.

Also, manufacturers are channelizing resources towards ramping up production capacities in order to cater to the soaring demand from a diverse set of industries.

Persistence Market Research’s study on the India de-aromatic solvents market identified that the medium flash point de-aromatic solvent accounted for more than 76% value share of the market in 2016. However, the market share of medium flash point de-aromatic solvent is likely to decline slightly during the assessment period.

Based on boiling point, type 2 (185–240°C) de-aromatic solvents are expected to remain highly lucrative for manufacturers in India. In 2016, type 2 de-aromatic solvent accounted for around 76.3% share in terms of value and expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

