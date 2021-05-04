India Data Center Market Size, Status, Precise Outlook 2021 To 2025

The Global India Data Center Market Report Forecasts 2021 – 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of key player’s strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which include drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The India data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8 % over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global India Data Center Market: Atos, Amazon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Software Inc., and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2020 – Cisco collaborated with Bharti Airtel (Airtel), Indias largest integrated telecom to launch Indias largest 5G-ready, 100G IP, and integrated optical network designed to enhance network availability, capacity, and scale. The deployment is part of Airtels initiative to build a 5G ready network that continues to serve the growing demand for high-speed data services in the country. This new IP over ethernet over a fiber network is the largest hyper-complex brownfield network transformation of its kind in India, collapsing multiple legacy domains to build a flatter, simpler, and automated 5G-ready IP network for enhanced customer experiences.

– February 2020 – Arista Network had acquired the Big Switch Networks as one of the pioneers in software-defined networking (SDN) that has raised USD 120 million since it was founded in 2010. Big Switch Networks provides network data and analytics to help network professionals manage their networks better. The acquisition will put the company in a stronger position and is a part of optimizing the data center strategy.

Key Market Trends

Internet Penetration Will Experience Significant Growth

– Rapid internet growth in rural areas due to the availability of bandwidth, cost-effective data plans, and increased awareness has led to digital adoption by rural India. According to the ICUBE report, digital adoption is being propelled by rural India that registered 35% growth and reached 200 million internet users in 2018 and is expected to reach 290 million by the end of 2019.

– India is one of the fast-growing markets of digital consumers and had 560 million internet subscribers in 2018, second to China. Indians have 1.2 billion mobile phone subscriptions and downloaded more than 12 billion apps and consume 8.3 gigabits (GB) of data on an average per month, compared with 5.5 GB for mobile users in China, an advanced digital economy. It indicates opportunities for Indias future digital growth and the increasing dependency on data centers to support the digital advancements.

Information Technology Services is Expected to Hold Significant Growth

– Expanding economy, highly qualified resources, low-cost computer software and hardware sector, and the favorable governmental initiative have led the foundation of IT-BPM (Information technology-business process management) in the country. According to the IBEF report, IT-BPM sector in India stood at USD 177 billion in 2019 and has accounted for the growth of 6.1% year-on-year and is expected to grow to USD 350 billion by 2025 whereas the digital economy is estimated to reach USD 1 trillion by 2025.

– Moreover, five to six times inexpensive Indian technical graduates than in the United States and flexible governmental policies has attracted the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the country worth of USD 43.58 billion between April 2000 and December 2019 and stands second in the inflow of FDI, as reported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). For instance, Microsoft partnered with Reliance Jio for ten years to develop Azure data centers across India. The initial two data centers in Gujarat and Maharashtra will house IT equipment consuming up to 7.5MW of power and is expected to be fully operational in 2020.

