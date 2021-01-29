India Dairy Milk Processing Market || keyplayers Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, and Mother Dairy Fruit Vegetable Private Limited.

The report “India Dairy Milk Processing Market- Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts till 2030”. India Dairy Milk Processing Market accounted for INR 1,381.3 billion in 2019 with a CAGR of 14.8%. Increasing global populace base, increase in the per capita income, increase awareness among consumer regarding nutrition values of dairy products and transformation in the customer dietary patterns are the foremost pattern drivers regulating the market growth more enormously. Furthermore, the wide advancements in the technology and innovations for attaining the more milk from the dairy, animals are also predicted to boom up the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In September 2018, Brand of Amul Known World Over, Has Become An Inspiration, Says PM Narendra Modi day-long visit began with the inauguration of a chocolate plant of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), owner of the Amul brand, at Mogar in Anand district and addressed a gathering of farmers.

The prominent player operating in the India dairy milk processing market includes Amrit Corporation Limited, Hatsun Agro Product Limited, Heritage Foods Limited, Kwality Limited, Parag Milk Foods Limited, Vadilal Industries Limited, Nestle India Limited, Creamline Dairy Products Limited, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, and Mother Dairy Fruit Vegetable Private Limited.

