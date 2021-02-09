India Cosmetics Products Market Research Analysis and Product Scope Outlook 2021 to 2025 | The Estee Lauder Companies, L’Oreal SA, Unilever Limited

The India Cosmetics Products Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The India Cosmetics Products market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, India Cosmetics Products market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the India Cosmetics Products market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the India Cosmetics Products industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

India Cosmetics Products Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period 2021 – 2025.

Competitive Landscape: The Estee Lauder Companies, L’Oreal SA, Unilever Limited, MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated (Revlon), Natura &Co (The Body Shop International Limited), Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt Ltd, Lotus Herbals Pvt Ltd, The Face Shop Inc., Etude House Inc., Innisfree Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends

Inclination Toward Vegan and Cruelty-free Cosmetics Products

The cruelty-free (no animal testing), vegetarian (no byproducts of animal slaughter), and vegan (no animal ingredients at all) beauty market has exploded in recent years globally and has been finding its space in the Indian market too. In May 2014, the Ministry of Health & Family of India published the cosmetic testing ban, which added the new rule 148-C. prohibition of testing of cosmetics on animals, such that no person shall use any animal for testing of cosmetics to the existing Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. Moreover, with the advancement of vegan products in the country, Indian consumers are paying extra attention to not only a particular shade of lipstick that suits them but also about how the lipstick is made. Additionally, global vegan cosmetics companies are also venturing into the Indian market, thus expanding the scope for the same in the country.

Rising Penetration of Color Cosmetic Products in the Country

With the rise in the adoption of western culture, the color cosmetics market is one of the fastest-growing markets in India. As the aesthetic appeal in the young generation is rising, the penetration of color cosmetics products in the Indian market is increasing. India is estimated as one of the fastest-growing countries, in terms of color cosmetics, in the Asian region.

Indian companies are venturing into organic color cosmetics, due to its increasing demand, among the large sections of the Indian society. Indian companies, such as Rubys Organics, had developed a range of makeup staples that are specifically meant for Indian skin tones and textures. Infused with bio-active oils, butter, and natural clays, their products go beyond makeup to give the extra value-added skincare, and the range of color cosmetics includes lipsticks, eye pencils, and blush, this in turn boosting the sales of color cosmetics in the country.

