India Construction Equipment Rental Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025 | iQuippo, Volvo Construction Equipment, ACE Cranes

The India Construction Equipment Rental Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The India Construction Equipment Rental market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, India Construction Equipment Rental market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the India Construction Equipment Rental market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the India Construction Equipment Rental industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The India construction equipment rental market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 5.1 % during the forecast period 2021-2025.

Competitive Landscape: iQuippo, Volvo Construction Equipment, ACE Cranes, ABC Infra Equipment Pvt Ltd., Sanghvi Movers Limited (SML), All India Crane Hiring Co., Jainex Group, and others.

Key Market Trends

Growing Investment in The Construction Industry

Growing investments in the infrastructure sector and other strategic initiatives of the government are expected to boost the construction sector in the country.

– The construction sector in India has been growing rapidly with an increase in investments by the government.

– The Indian government’s Housing for All by 2022 is also a major game changer for the industry.

– The growth of commercial real estate has been driven largely by service sectors, especially IT-ITeS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of Smart Cities Mission, two years ago, with an aim of developing 100 sustainable and inclusive cities across India.

– 99 cities were identified, and the central government recently added nine more to the list.

– With an investment of over INR 2 trillion being dedicated to the project, the government needs to tap into cost-effective and innovative operational models in real estate construction.

The increasing investments in the residential and commercial sectors, along with strategic initiatives by the Indian government, are expected to boost the construction sector in the country.

Cranes Are Likely to Dominate The Construction Equipment Rental Market

The cranes are expected to lead the construction equipment rental market as Rental cranes are available in different types and are majorly classified as, crawler cranes, all terrain cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, and truck-mounted cranes. Among them, crawler cranes, all terrain cranes, tower cranes, and truck-mounted cranes have been majorly adopted in the construction sector, while rough terrain cranes have covered a limited demand in construction and major demand in mining sector.

With the stark rise in affordable housing and smart city projects by the Indian government (Pradhanmantri Awaas Yojna and Mukhyamantri Awaas Yojna), the demand for tower cranes has been continually increasing.

– Owing to the high cost of these cranes, the demand for rental cranes has been increasing.

Big corporates, like LandT, Shapoorji, and Tata Projects, have begun to take cranes on rentals instead of procurement of new equipment.

Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows: –

– Volvo Construction Equipment strengthened its presence in the Indian retail sector, with the addition of a dealer in Rajasthan. The operations of this dealership is head quartered in Udaipur, with initial branch offices in Bhilwara, Rajnagar, Jodhpur, and Barmer.

– JNK Lifter, crane rental company based in Mumbai, took delivery of a new LTM 1250-5.1 mobile crane at the Liebherr stand at the Bauma Conexpo India construction machinery trade show.

