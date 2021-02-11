India Chocolate market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 16.48% during the forecast period 2020-2026

The India Chocolate Market has reached USD 1.76 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.09 Billion by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 16.48% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The Indian consumers have been shifting their choices towards chocolate products over traditional sweets. The increasing disposable income of the middle-class population in the country has impacted the market space for overall chocolate consumption.

Growth Drivers

Growing consumption of cocoa powder

Cocoa powders have been used for their role as coloring and flavoring agents, specifically in the beverages and baking industries. The intense application of cocoa powders in products, such as chocolates, ice creams, and frozen desserts, milkshakes, has led to burgeoning demand. The manufacturers have been providing cocoa powders in different flavor profiles, ranging from fruity natural to bitter cocoa, and various colors, extending from vibrant reds to dark brown, as well as black. This leads to increased consumption of cocoa powder in the country, which in turn contributes to the growth of the chocolate market in India.

Increasing demand for chocolate flavor in confectionery and bakery industries

The consumer demand for convenience has led to substantial growth in bakery products. The artisanal bakers are trying more and more with flavors and ingredients in a variety of bakery products ranging from cakes, cookies, pastries, etc. The trend of traditional hybrid sweets in terms of flavors, and other ingredients frequently influenced by Western culture has created the demand for chocolate in conventional sweets as well. For instance, nut and milk sweets are often topped with fine chocolate and some truffle sweets using dried fruits and spices are being hand-rolled in nut powders and chocolate. Widespread demand for chocolate-flavored milk, drinks, bakery products, ice creams, functional foods, and liquor chocolates will be there in upcoming years. The demand for chocolates is also increasing from FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies resulting in generating opportunities for market players.

Recent Development

In January 2020, Hershey India Private Ltd. announced the launch of chocolate bars under its Flagship Hershey’s brand. The bar was available in three variants, the whole almond variant, cookies’n’ crème and classic creamy milk.

In September 2019, Mondelez India launched Cadbury dark milk chocolate empowering Indian consumers with new eat experience and more choices. It was aimed to provide superior for those with sophisticated and mature sensibilities.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Milk Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

White Chocolate

By Distribution Channel

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By Category

Chocolate Pouches & Bags

Boxed Chocolates

Countlines

Tablets

Others

By Region:

Northern India

Southern India

Eastern India

Western India

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the India Chocolate Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The India Chocolate Market segmented into five regions, namely, Northern India, Southern India, Eastern India, Western India.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the India Chocolate Market based on the Type, Distribution Channel, Category.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the India Chocolate Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage Northern India, Southern India, Eastern India, Western India. Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Category, By Region Key Players Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, Nestlé India Limited, Ferrero India Private Limited, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Mars International India Private Limited, Hershey India Private Limited, Surya Food & Agro Ltd., Lotus Chocolate Company Limited, ITC Limited, Mars International India Pvt. Ltd., The Campco Ltd., Global Consumer Products Private Limited, Buttercup Confectionery Limited, Lindt & Springli Ag, Maestro Swiss Trading (M) Sdn Bhd, and other prominent players.

