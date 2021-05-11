India Ceramic Tiles Market is Projected to Reach $7,144.7 Million by 2027 | by Type, Construction & Application

The India ceramic tiles market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in investment in various end-user industries such as residential construction. A number of players are expanding their business around the country, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the India ceramic tiles market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “India Ceramic Tiles Market by Type, Application, End User, and Construction Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the India ceramic tiles market size was valued at $3,720.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,144.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027. By volume, the India ceramic tiles market was 821 million square meter (MSM) in 2019, and is projected to reach 1,384 MSM by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Ceramic tiles are manufactured from clay for flooring choices. The ceramic tiles are made from raw materials such as kaolin, bentonite, sand, feldspar, and glass. They are most commonly used, owing to their features such as resistant to scratch, environment friendly, durable, and others. In addition, vitrified tiles are the type of ceramic tiles, which are used as alternative to granite and marble flooring. They are generally used for outdoor walls and flooring, owing to the properties such frost and water resistant.

Competition Analysis

The key companies profiled in the India ceramic tiles market report include Kajaria, Somany, Prism Johnson, Asian Granito, RAK Ceramics, Simpolo, Varmora, Orient Bell Ceramics, Nitco Tiles, and Sun Heart.

India Ceramic Tiles Market Segments

By Type

Ceramic

Vitrified

Others

By Application

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

By End-User

Residential

Non-residential

By Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation & Replacement

