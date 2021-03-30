India CCTV Market Disclosing Latest Advancements 2021 – Videocon Industries Limited, D-Link India Limited, Godrej Security Solution, Honeywell Commercial Security

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the CCTV market in its latest report titled, “India CCTV Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and India dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

India CCTV market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.35% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2026.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on CCTV Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593516/india-cctv-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the India CCTV Market: Aditya Infotech Ltd. (CP Plus GmbH & Co KG), Videocon Industries Limited, D-Link India Limited, Godrej Security Solution, Honeywell Commercial Security, Axis Video Systems India Pvt Ltd., and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– January 2020 – D-Link announced some additions to the mydlink product portfolio. The latest mydlink cameras feature edge-based person detection with AI technology, allowing for more personal and intelligent automation and surveillance for every smart home. Additionally, all modern cameras feature the latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption, built-in Bluetooth for faster setup, cloud recording, and work with the free mydlink app for remote viewing and management.

– February 2020 – Hikvision announced the launch of a new generation of its signature AcuSense products, with significant updates. Compared with previous AcuSense cameras, this latest generation extends target classification distances from 10, 15, or 22 meters to 20, 25, or 30 meters, depending on the model. The camera lenses are also equipped with an aperture reaching up to F1.4.

Market Overview:

Terrorism is undoubtedly a significant issue in India, especially in the light of the numerous terrorist attacks over the last twenty-five years. With a population of over a billion people and high levels of mass poverty, multiple religions, languages, and ethnicities, security is a significant threat in India. As such, Indian law enforcement agencies need tools that aid them in tackling crime and terrorism in the country. Such devices can include efficient CCTVs, which are being used by law enforcement agencies around the world. There is an increasing concern in India about the growing number of crimes against women. The amount of cases reported in the media depicts an alarming situation. However, the growing number of crimes against women reflects a dangerous trend in Indian cities, which requires the need for robust surveillance in the form of CCTVs to be equipped in the cities.

– In March 2020, the Tamil Nadu government announced that all 4,282 high and higher secondary schools in the state would soon geet CCTV cameras, which will be installed at the cost of INR 48.73 crore. In the initial phase, the government has already begun installing surveillance cameras across 1,890 schools. In June 2020, the Punjab government has decided to install CCTV cameras and public address systems in all its schools to ensure children’s safety. The school education department initiated the release of the funds for having CCTVs in some schools a few weeks before the coronavirus-induced national lockdown was imposed in March 2020 and has sought INR 7.5 crore from the Centre for installation of CCTVs and public address systems in 5,456 schools across the state.

– However, in May 2019, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Delhi government in a petition filed against the Delhi’s government’s order to install CCTV cameras in school classrooms and make the footage accessible on a real-time basis to parents of children pursuing education in the schools. The petition has been filed because it violates the right to privacy and gives rise to stalking and voyeurism. The petition also tells that CCTV installation in classrooms will result in psychological pressure and trauma to adolescents. CCTV cameras in schools can also lead to teachers not being able to freely express their opinions if they feel that they are under surveillance; this will severely impact the dissemination of ideas. It is also expected that a child’s personality will be curbed if they are always under surveillance.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593516/india-cctv-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=28

This India CCTV Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082593516?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides India and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com