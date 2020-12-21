BusinessScienceTechnologyUncategorizedWorld

India Catalytic Converter Market Analysis (COVID19 Impact): Industry Growth, Size & Future Scope

Photo of psintelligence psintelligenceDecember 21, 2020
P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “India Catalytic Converter Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (Catalytic Converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust from an internal combustion engine by catalyzing a redox reaction (an oxidation and a reduction reaction). The Indian catalytic converter market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period (2020–2030), due to high vehicle production and growing personal vehicle ownership in India as a result of high economic growth and increase in disposable income. Moreover, the concerns toward growing air pollution and ways to mitigate the risk and achieve a sustainable habitat for everyone are driving the market in India).”

Some of the important players operating in the Indian catalytic converter market are Albonair GmbH, BASF SE, Corning Incorporated, Cummins Inc., Johnson Matthey, IBIDEN, Ngk Insulators Ltd., Umicore N.V., Unifrax, and Süd-Chemie India Pvt Ltd.

The report also includes geography-wise analysis of the Indian catalytic converter market. The major states covered in the report are the Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, and Delhi.

This study covers    

  • Historical and the present size of the India Catalytic Converter Market
  • Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
  • Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
  • Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
  • Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
