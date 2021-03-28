India CAD Software Market Competitive Landscape, Insights by Geography, and Growth Opportunity

CAD is used to create designs, ranging from that of a single steel rod to those of entire townships. These designs are modified and extensively analyzed before construction starts. Additionally, CAD is also used to design and improve construction equipment depending on the requirement of the project. With the Indian government pursuing the construction of 100 smart cities, the usage of CAD software to design such intelligent infrastructure will rise.

Now, even though almost every industry in the country uses this software, not everyone is well-versed in it. Every project design and execution team has members who are technically inclined and those who aren’t. This is why 3D CAD software enjoys a wider penetration in India than 2D software. With 3D software, collaboration between the technical and non-technical staff becomes easier.

In addition, this type of software allows for the creation of realistic and accurate designs in less time, which, in turn, leads to time and cost savings, thereby offering end users competitive advantages. Since Maharashtra contributes the most to India’s GDP, specifically 14.3% in 2019, its demand for this software would rise the fastest in the country. The growth of the Indian CAD software market in the state is primarily owed to its productive technology, manufacturing, trade, and finance industries.

