India Biscuits market is estimated to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2027

India is the second-largest producer of biscuits in the world after the US. Biscuit industry is one of the largest food industries in India instead of volatility in Raw material prices & shift in tax slab due to GST. India is a transitional market as far as biscuit consumption is concerned. The shift in consumption towards bakery products owing to better appeal, taste, and convenience is a significant driver of the market growth. The fast-paced lifestyle and impact of urbanization have increased the demand for crackers and other baked goods.

Consumers are more conscious than ever before and the availability of biscuits with functional ingredients such as wheat, oats, and multi-grains, honey, etc. appeal to health-conscious consumers who choose such biscuits as a healthy snacking option. Furthermore, the Rise in the innovation of biscuit product offerings, increasing per capita household income, the surge in consumer spending on food products will lead the market over the forecast period.

Cookies type is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the India biscuits market.

On the basis of product type, the India biscuits market has been segmented into Cookies, Cream Biscuits, Glucose & Milk Biscuits, Marie biscuits, Salt Crackers Biscuits, and others. Cookies segment is estimated to be the fastest growing product type of India biscuit market during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Consumers taste has been changing continuously with time. With increasing purchasing power, consumers are readily paying for taste and quality products. In India, there are lots of festivals people celebrate. Giving away sweets & chocolates were used to be a tradition earlier, but due to fear of adulteration in sweets, consumers have shifted to buy premium cookies in place of sweets. Gifting options pertaining to high-end cookies is a key trend prevalent in metro cities owing to its longer shelf life as compared to chocolates and sweets.

Non-premium category biscuits are the leading segment in the India biscuits market.

On the basis of category, the India biscuits market has been segmented into premium biscuits and non-premium biscuits. Non-premium biscuits dominate the market over the forecast period 2019-2025. Due to Large population base which majorly comprises rural population creates a huge demand for an affordable biscuit. Premium biscuits are projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to variation in premium biscuit products, increasing awareness among consumers, widening of distribution channels coupled with high visibility and accessibility of biscuits in retail outlets are further forecast to drive the market in the coming years.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the India biscuits market, in terms of value & volume.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of region by segmenting India biscuits market into four regions namely, North, South, East, and West.

To outline, categorized and forecast the India biscuits market on the basis of category, packaging type and distribution channel.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the India biscuits market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

India Biscuits Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Britannia Industries, ITC Limited, Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd., Surya Food & Agro Ltd., Anmol Biscuits Ltd., SAJ FOOD PRODUCTS (P) LTD, UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Dukes Products India Limited, and Mrs Bector Food Specialities ltd., Patanjali, Dukes, Horlicks, Karachi Bakery are the leading players in the India biscuits market.

