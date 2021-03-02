India Beauty and Wellness Market || keyplayers Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Limited, L’Oréal India Private Limited, Lotus Herbals Private Limited

The report “ India Beauty and Wellness Market, By Personal Care Products (Hair Care Products, Skin Care Products, Bath and Shower, and Oral Care), Cosmetics/Make-Up Product (Facial Cosmetics, Eye Cosmetic Products, Lip and Nail Make-Up Products, and Hair Styling and Coloring Products), and Distribution Channel (Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Online Retail Channels, and Others) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”. India beauty and wellness accounted for INR 901.07 billion in 2019 with a CAGR of 18.40%. Skin issues like pimples, oily skin, marks, dark circles, and many others have already set the market beyond target value. Increase the craze of socializing among youngsters and yes competition among girls is booming the overall market to fire. Also, people are more concern about their hygiene has also added tremendous growth to the market. Advertising and commercialization have already set consumer eyes on products. Furthermore, girls look up to everything for their head to toe such as skincare, colour cosmetics, hair care, nail care, personal care, professional beauty, aesthetics & dermatology machines, essential oil & fragrances used in cosmetics, perfumery & deodorants, beauty packaging, cosmetic raw materials, in turn, giving enormous opportunity for target market. Indeed, the beauty business in India is not only booming but is expected to triple in the next five years. The herbal beauty business will continue to drive the growth of the beauty industry in India

Key Highlights:

In April 2019, Lotus Herbals plans acquisitions, may sell a stake to raise funds. Lotus operates in the Rs 470-crore premium category, competing with L’Oreal’s Garnier and HUL’s Pond’s.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The India beauty and wellness market accounted for INR 901.07 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 18.40% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on rigid packaging, flexible packaging and region.

By personal care products, the India beauty and wellness market is segmented into hair care products, skincare products, bath and shower, and oral care.

By cosmetics/make-up product, the target market is segmented into facial cosmetics, eye cosmetic products, lip and nail make-up products, and hairstyling and coloring products.

By distribution channel, the target market is segmented into specialist retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies/drug stores, online retail channels, and others.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "India Beauty and Wellness Market", By Personal Care Products (Hair Care Products, Skin Care Products, Bath and Shower, and Oral Care), Cosmetics/Make-Up Product (Facial Cosmetics, Eye Cosmetic Products, Lip and Nail Make-Up Products, and Hair Styling and Coloring Products), and Distribution Channel (Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Online Retail Channels, and Others) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the Australia Plastic Packaging market includes Affinity Beauty Salon Private Limited, Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited, Fitness First India Private Limited, Fitness One Group India Limited, Gold Fitness Private Limited, Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Limited, L’Oréal India Private Limited, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, O2 Spa Salon Private Limited, and Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited.

