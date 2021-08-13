India Beauty and Personal Care Market: Statistics 2021, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Overview

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Beauty and Personal Care Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India beauty and personal care market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Beauty and personal care refer to a range of products designed for personal hygiene and grooming. Some of the common product variants include cleansing pads, deodorant, hair dyes, facewash, soap, lotion, and makeup. They are made by using different chemical compounds derived from natural or synthetic sources. Beauty and personal care products protect the skin against external factors, reduce acne, maintain body odor, nourish the skin, and promote hair growth.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-beauty-personal-care-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The India beauty and personal care market is majorly being driven by rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. Additionally, the Government of India (GOI), in collaboration with private organizations, is undertaking initiatives to spread awareness regarding the importance of personal hygiene. Such initiatives are escalating the overall demand for beauty and personal care products in the market. Moreover, the increasing working population has contributed to the rising purchasing power and inflating sales of premium quality personal care products in the country. Furthermore, market players are adopting innovative strategies, such as housing beauty studios with personalized beauty advisors, which is attracting a broader consumer base, thereby fueling the market growth.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-beauty-personal-care-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co)

Beiersdorf AG

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Coty Inc.

Kao Corporation

L’occitane International S.A.

L’Oréal S.A

Procter & Gamble

Revlon Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever plc.

Breakup by Type:

Vegan

Organic

Inorganic

Breakup by Product:

Skincare/Sun Care

Hair Care

Makeup and Color Cosmetic Products

Deodorants/Fragrances

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800