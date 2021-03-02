India Barcode Verifiers Market || keyplayers Bartronics India Limited, Honeywell Automation India Limited, Best IT World (India) Private Limited (iBall

The report “ India Barcode Verifiers Market, By Technology (Camera-Based Readers, Charge-Coupled Device Readers, Laser Scanners, Omnidirectional Barcode Scanners, Pen Type Readers, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Readers, and Smartphone-Based Scanners), By Type (Rugged Barcode Scanners and Non-Rugged Barcode Scanners) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”. India Barcode Verifiers accounted for INR 0.8 billion in 2019. Many industries, like retail, healthcare, aviation baggage, logistics and supply chain inventory, and automotive, use barcode verifiers for collating and computing the data which help them in inventory management and in keeping track of sales figures. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the barcode verifier market in India.

On May 2018, Facing intense competition from Chinese smartphone makers and Reliance Jio’s onslaught on the feature phone segment, home-grown electronics maker. Intex Technologies has planned to shift its focus more towards consumer durables to sustain growth in the coming years.

The India Barcode Verifiers market accounted for INR 0.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 28.7% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product and country.

By technology, India barcode verifier market is segmented into camera-based readers, charge-coupled device readers, laser scanners, omnidirectional barcode scanners, pen-type readers, radio-frequency identification (RFID) readers, and smartphone-based scanners.

By type, rugged barcode scanners are the ones most widely used across various industries.

The prominent player operating in the India Barcode Verifiers market includes Bar Code India Limited, Bartronics India Limited, Honeywell Automation India Limited, Best IT World (India) Private Limited (iBall), Intex Technologies India Limited, Pegasus Technologies Private Limited, SATO Argox India Private Limited, TVS Electronics Limited.

