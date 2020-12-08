India Backend-as-a-services Market: Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2020-2026

The ‘Backend-as-a-services market’ study collated by researchers at Brand Essence Market Research is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

This Backend-as-a-services Market report additionally covers the effect of COVID-19 on the worldwide market. The pandemic brought about by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has influenced each part of life all inclusive, including the business segment. This has brought along a several changes in economic situations.

Latest research report on Backend-as-a-services Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

The Mobile Backend as a Service is a concept that provides web app and mobile app developers to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs and also providing features that includes user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. The mobile based application helps to improve quality of communication as well as demand for computer, web, and mobile apps. Mobile Backend as a Service is an emerging trend in mobile application development, it is also known as Mobile Backend as a Service (MBaaS).

The need to reduce complexities in application development majorly drives this market. BaaS makes it easier for developers to set up, use, and operate a cloud backend for creating their mobile, tablet, and web apps. IT vendors in this market are offering advanced solutions that exempt complex coding, thus vastly improving front-end tasks that include design and development of content. The growing demand for mobile apps with additional features and functionalities will continue to boost the demand for BaaS over the next four years. North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the BaaS market from 2015 to 2020 due to the presence of major BaaS players. In Asia-Pacific (APAC), the rapid adoption of the cloud-based technology has created numerous opportunities for the vendors offering BaaS services; hence, this region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Backend-as-a-services market size was 1500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 104600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 70.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Backend-as-a-services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Backend-as-a-services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Appcelerator

IBM

Kony

Microsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data and Application Integration

Identity and Access Management

Usage Analytics

Professional Service

Support and Maintenance Service

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Backend-as-a-services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMES

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Backend-as-a-services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Backend-as-a-services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

