India Baby Care Products Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2027

India Baby Care Products Market By Product (Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food, Baby Safety & Convenience, Baby Feeding Needs, Baby Clothing, Baby Shoes, Baby Toys, Others), Category (Premium, Mass), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Chemist & Pharmacy, Others), Country (India) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: India Baby Care Products Market

India baby care products market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 16.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 5,407.43 million by 2027. Rising nuclear families in India and changing family ideology towards child upbringing is the major driver factor for the growth of the market.

Baby care products are raising awareness about infant nutrition, hygiene and safety in urban areas will accelerate the market growth. Government are taking initiatives and schemes towards child health also expected to enhance the market growth. Technological advancement in packaging & baby products will further create new opportunities that impact this baby care products market growth in the forecast period to 2027. For instance, In July 2016 Hindustan Unilever Limited announced that they have launched baby care products under the category of Dove brand in India. The product launch will help company to increase its market presence in baby care products in India.

This baby care products market report provides details of market share, new developments, and impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic decisions, product launches and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

India Baby Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel

On the basis of product, India baby care products market is segmented into baby cosmetic & toiletries, baby food, baby safety & convenience, baby feeding needs, baby clothing, baby shoes, baby toys and others. The baby cosmetic and toiletries segment dominates India’s baby products market due to the growing awareness of child health and hygiene, the growing popularity of the nuclear family, the increasing disposable income of young parents and the increased per capita spending on children.

On the basis of category, India baby care products market is segmented into premium and mass. The mass market is dominating the market as majority of the customer is from middle income group and these products are easily available in the market. In addition, lack of awareness and inadequate presence of premium class baby products in tier 2 cities provide additional benefits for large-scale baby product commercialization.

On the basis of distribution channel, India baby care products market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, online retail stores, chemist & pharmacy and others. The convenience store segment dominates the market as the small retail business regularly delivers items in an affordable manner to middle class customers. In addition, well-established local distribution channels in metros and suburban cities also promote demand for baby products through convenience stores.