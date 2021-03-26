India Baby Care Products Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2027

India baby care products market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 16.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 5,407.43 million by 2027. Rising nuclear families in India and changing family ideology towards child upbringing is the major driver factor for the growth of the market.

Baby care products are raising awareness about infant nutrition, hygiene and safety in urban areas will accelerate the market growth. Government are taking initiatives and schemes towards child health also expected to enhance the market growth. Technological advancement in packaging & baby products will further create new opportunities that impact this baby care products market growth in the forecast period to 2027. For instance, In July 2016 Hindustan Unilever Limited announced that they have launched baby care products under the category of Dove brand in India. The product launch will help company to increase its market presence in baby care products in India.

In February 2019, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited announced that they have resumed the production of baby powder in India afterward receiving clean chit from government contain asbestos case. The regulatory clean chit will help company to increase production in India.

In July 2017, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. with Magic Bus Inaugurates Healthy Children Program in Jaipur to create awareness about healthy food, active lifestyle, nutrients and public health facilities among children. This program will create Nestle’s brand awareness among its customer.

By Product (Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food, Baby Safety & Convenience, Baby Feeding Needs, Baby Clothing, Baby Shoes, Baby Toys, Others),

Category (Premium, Mass),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Chemist & Pharmacy, Others)

In conclusion, the India Baby Care Products Market report is a genuine source for accessing the research data which is projected to exponentially grow your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rates, and figures. SWOT analysis and Porters Five analysis is also incorporated in the report.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 India Baby Care Products Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of India Baby Care Products

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the India Baby Care Products industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global India Baby Care Products Market, by Type

Chapter 5 India Baby Care Products Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global India Baby Care Products Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America India Baby Care Products Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe India Baby Care Products Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific India Baby Care Products Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa India Baby Care Products Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America India Baby Care Products Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global India Baby Care Products Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

