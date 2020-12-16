India Automotive stamping Market Down To A Trickle Month Other Covid-19 Traders Cling On The Hope. | Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd., JBM Group, Klt Automotive And Tubular Products Limited, Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt. Ltd., Omax Auto Ltd.

India Automotive stamping Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the India Automotive stamping Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Market Overview

Metal stamping is a manufacturing procedure used to convert flat metal into desired shapes. Automotive stamping is a type of metal stamping, in which high volume sheet metal parts are processed for automotive OEMs are aftersales market. The automotive stamping industry produces a wide range of products manufactured from sheet metal including bracket, plate holder, roofs, fenders, valves, exhaust systems, brake shoes, and fuel delivery systems. Different types of procedures are used in automotive stampings such as cold stamping, hot stamping, progressive die stamping, transfer stamping, and tandem stamping. The stamping market India is classified as Automotive OEMs with in-house stamping capabilities, Stamped component supplier, and stamping service provider.

Stamping can be defines as a manufacturing process where flat sheet metal is placed into a stamping press in the form of blank or coil, and the tool or die of the stamping press converts that flat metal sheet into a desired shape is known as stamping. Automotive stamping is the part of stamping where the automotive components such as doors, roofs, side panels among others are manufactured using stamping process. Automotive stamping process is majorly done for flat sheet metals but can also be performed on other materials, such as polystyrene.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand of commercial vehicles owing to increasing construction activities across the globe is expected to drive the demand for automotive stamping market during the forecasted period. As heavy duty vehicle components are manufactured using sheet metals such as truck body, roofs, doors, fender among other. These components are majorly manufactured using stamping process which is expected to drive the demand for automotive stamping market during the forecasted period (2019 – 2027). For instance, according to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA) data in 2018, 407,056 heavy duty trucks were manufactured in India which is around 43.4 % more than the heavy duty trucks manufactured in 2017.

Key Developments

Key players in the market are focused on mergers and acquisitions, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in February 2019, JBM Group acquired a majority stake in Linde-Wiemann GmbH KG, a German supplier and manufacturer of complex structural components and assemblies in automotive industry.

Major companies in the market are involved in agreement and partnerships, in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in June 2019, Tata Autocomp Systems Limited, an Indian auto component maker, entered into an agreement with Fortaco Group for the manufacturing of safety cabins for off-highway vehicles in India.

India Automotive stamping Market Keyplayers: Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd., JBM Group, Klt Automotive And Tubular Products Limited, Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt. Ltd., Omax Auto Ltd., Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited, Harsha Engineers Limited, Tata Autocomp Systems Limited, Cosma International (India) Private Limited, Yeshshree Press Comps Private Limited, Gestamp Automobile India Private Limited, Surin Automotive Private Limited, Skh Metals Limited, and Caparo India.

India Automotive stamping Market Taxonomy

India automotive stamping Market, By stamping type:

Hot Stamping

Cold Stamping

India automotive stamping Market, By vehicle type:

Two-wheeler

Passenger Car

Three-wheeler

Two-wheelers

India automotive stamping Market, By Material Type:

Steel

Aluminum

Others

India automotive stamping Market, By Process Type:

Progressive Die Stamping

Transfer Stamping

Tandem Stamping

India automotive stamping Market, By Product Type

Body Stamping BIW Parts Chassis

Non-body Stamping Engine Parts Transmission & Steering Parts Braking & Suspension Parts Electrical Parts Fuel Delivery, Emission & Filtration Safety Equipment & Seating System Lighting Components Cooling System



