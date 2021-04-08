India Automotive Sensors Market 2021 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv Plc, Hitachi Automotive Systems, DENSO Corporation

The India Automotive Sensors Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, India Automotive Sensors market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the India Automotive Sensors market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The India Automotive Sensors Market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of over 11% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the India Automotive Sensors Market: Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv Plc, Hitachi Automotive Systems, DENSO Corporation, Littlefuse Inc., Hella KGaA Hueck and Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Sensata Technologies, Hyundai Mobis, CTS Corporation, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report: (Exclusive Offer: Flat 20% discount on this report)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353960/india-automotive-sensors-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Market Overview:

– Some of the major factors driving the growth of the sensors market in India are the increased emphasis of passenger, pedestrian and vehicular safety in the country.

– The government has mandated few features like Reverse Parking Assist, whcih is expected to help market growth. Similary, increasing adoption of ADAS systems in both passenger cars and commercial vehicles is also expected to drive the market.

– However, increased cost of vehicle due to integration of additional safety systems and slow rate of adoption for Electric Vehicles in passenger cars and commercial vehicle space alike is expected to deter market growth by some degree.

Key Market Trends

Rising Emphasis on Safety Solutions to see an Increased Adoption of ADAS Systems

The demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period, fueled largely by regulatory reforms in safety applications that help protect drivers and reduce accidents. Interest from consumer side is also rising as people are becoming more aware of potential life-saving and other comfort-based features that the ADAS offers.

In September 2018, the Union Minister for Road and Highway Transport announced that the government is working toward introducing a mandate, which would bring ADAS in all new vehicles (including Heavy-Duty) by 2022.

India recorded 467,044 road accidents in 2018 as compared to 464,910 in 2017. Hence in the near future, it is expected that a couple of more auto brands would start offering ADAS on their vehicles, especially like those of parking assistance, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, etc., which would help in decreasing the number of accidents. Induction of these systems is poised to help drive the automotive sensors market in the country.

Electo-Magnetic Senors Poised to Show High Growth Rate

There are a variety of electro-magnetic sensors in a car such as proximity sensor, radar sensor etc. These are used in different applications like parking assist (reverse parking sensors), blind-spot detection, lane changing/departure and other ADAS features.

Blinds spots are a hazard that drivers must struggle with every time they get behind the wheel. These visual impairments not only pose a threat to drivers, their passengers, and other motorists, but also cause serious or fatal injuries to motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians. Consequently, the consistent rise in vehicle accidents, resulting due to abrupt lane change, has created concerns among both the consumers and the government.

Currently, limited number of cars offer blind spot detection features. Mercedes has introduced its S 650, S 560, and S 350d variants with Active Blind Spot Assist. The Jeep Cherokee and Volvo XC 90 are some the other vehicles which offer similar blind spot detection features. Other companies are soon expected to follow suite with their new models that would be introduced in the country.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The India Automotive Sensors Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353960/india-automotive-sensors-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our India Automotive Sensors Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the India Automotive Sensors market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: