India Automotive Parts Aluminium Die Casting Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021-2025

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘India Automotive Parts Aluminium Die Casting Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Automotive Parts Aluminium Die Casting investments from 2021 to 2025. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The India Automotive Parts Aluminium Die Casting Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 6.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Market Overview:

– India has over 400 die casting companies, making it one of the major suppliers of die-cast parts in the global market. Of these, over 25 units produce around 12,000 tons of die-cast per year. Aided by the 1.3 million tons of aluminium production, the Indian automotive market consumes over 0.28 million tons of die castings.

– The die casting market is highly correlative to the automobile industry. India’s automobile industry is the fifth-largest in the world and is expected to become the third-largest by 2020. India has a low per capita car ownership of 20 vehicles per 1,000 citizens, as compared to 800 vehicles per 1,000 citizens in the United States and 85 per 1,000 citizens in China. Thus, there exists a huge potential in the Indian automobile and ancillary industry.

– Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are the growing demand for and sales of cars and commercial vehicles, and enactment of stringent emission and fuel economy norms. Lightweight cast components made from Aluminium are becoming increasingly popular as they meet the weight reduction objectives without compromising on strength, reliability, and durability. However, gradual shifting focus towards zinc die casting in cars and parts may hinder the growth of the market.

Top Key Players in the India Automotive Parts Aluminium Die Casting Market are Sandhar Group, Rockman Industries, Sipra Quality Die Casting, Spark Minda Group, Endurance Technologies Limited, Samvardhana Motherson, Rico Auto Industries, Form Technologies (Dynacast), Rheimetall Automotive AG, Nemak SAB De CV, Jaya Hind Industries Ltd., and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is driving the Market

The introduction of simulation-based castings is one of the key trends that will drive the growth of the die casting market in the forthcoming years. The simulation-based casting process is used to produce components that are cost-effective, have high-precision, and are reliable. This casting process involves various benefits, one of which is that it ensures an easy and accurate fault detection. Simulation-based manufacturing results in reduced wastage and operational costs. Additionally, they can also predict defects and their location easily, and more precisely than the conventional method.

The Indian government introduced 100% FDI into the automotive and automotive component sector. As a result, many foreign companies have started establishing facilities in the country for manufacturing vehicles for the local and global markets. For instance,

In 2019, Kia motors had invested approximately USD 2 billion in India for setting up a greenfield car manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 300,000 units.

One of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world, BMW Motorrad signed a long-term strategic partnership with TVS Motor Company to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles in Infor the global markets. BMW Motorrad in collaboration with TVS Motor Company has launched three products on the 310cc named BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and TVS Apache RR 310.

One of the biggest Chinese automobile manufacturers, SAIC Motors, with its subsidiary Morris Garage has invested around USD 3 billion to acquire General Motor’s plant in Halol town of Gujarat to produce a C-segment sports utility vehicle and is planning an additional investment of USD 350 million in setting up a second manufacturing unit.

Furthermore, many multinational players are trying to invest in the country due to the increasing demand for electric automotive in the country. For instance,

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

