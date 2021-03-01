India Automotive Lubricants Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufactures – Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, CASTROL LIMITED, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the India Automotive Lubricants market in its latest report titled, “India Automotive Lubricants Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Asia-Pacific dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Indian automotive lubricants market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the India Automotive Lubricants Market: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, CASTROL LIMITED, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gulf Oil International, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Motul, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Total, Valvoline Inc., Veedol International Limited, and Others.

Key Market Trends:

Engine Oil to Dominate the Market

– Engine oils are widely used to lubricate internal combustion engines and are generally composed of 75-90% base oils and 10-25% additives.

– They are typically used for applications, such as wear reduction, corrosion protection, and smooth operation of engine internals. They function by creating a thin film between the moving parts for enhancing the transfer of heat and reducing tension during the contact of parts.

– High-mileage engine oils are in demand lately, owing to the properties that help in the prevention of oil leaks and the reduction of oil consumption.

– Most of the light and heavy vehicle diesel and gasoline engines use 10W40 and 15W40 viscosity-grade oils, whereas, multi-grade oils, like 15W50 and 20W50, are used for aircraft engines.

– The light motor vehicle segment records the highest consumption rate of engine oils among all the segments. Owing to the technological improvements and government-mandated requirements for fuel economy, the automakers have been manufacturing lighter vehicles with tighter tolerances (which make the vehicles more durable).

– The average age of vehicles has been increasing at a constant rate over the years. This factor provides an opportunity, in terms of the refill market. The increasing average age of passenger cars and growing urban population in the developing countries are the factors expected to drive the market for engine oils.

– Owing to the increased engine oil change intervals, technological advancements are imposing a threat to the growth of the engine oil segment, in terms of volume consumption.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Asia-Pacific sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Heavy-duty Vehicles a Potential Segment

– A great deal of demand growth for lubricants is expected from the construction, agriculture industries, and manufacturing activities. Heavy-duty vehicles are used to carry the materials from one place to another.

– Growing investments in the infrastructure sector and other strategic initiatives of the Government of India are expected to boost the construction sector in the country.

– The government initiatives, such as housing for all, smart cities, and major infrastructure projects are leading to the usage of heavy-duty vehicles, and further consume a larger quantity of lubricants.

– The heavy-duty vehicles include trucks, trailers, and other miscellaneous vehicles. These utilize huge amounts of lubricants as engine oil and other fluids.

– This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the demand for the lubricants used in construction activities and other heavy duty vehicles and equipment in India.

– However, ongoing COVID-19 has negatively impacted the production and sales of commercial vehicles, and it is also expected to impact the market for automotive lubricants during the short term.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

