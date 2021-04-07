India Automotive EPS market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Robert Bosch GmbH, JTEKT Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the India Automotive EPS Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for India Automotive EPS investments from 2021 till 2025.

India Automotive EPS market is growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The India Automotive EPS market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Robert Bosch GmbH, JTEKT Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and etc

Scope of the Report

– Electric power steering (EPS) system is an alternative to traditional steering systems, such as hydraulic and electro-hydraulic systems. The rising popularity of self-driving vehicles is fueling the demand growth in the electric power steering system market across the world. Vehicles that are equipped with electric power steering tend to have a reduced overall weight, which further increases fuel efficiency.

– On the contrary, when compared to the conventional steering systems, the electric power steering systems are costly, and a rise in vehicle recalls, owing to malfunctioning of sensors or other components, may hinder the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

Government Initiatives and Growing Emphasis on Safer Automotive Systems are Driving the Market

On an average, globally, about 1.24 million people die in road accidents each year, half of whom are vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and motorcyclists, while the other half die because of side-impact accidents. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 80% of cars sold in the world are not compliant with the main safety standards. Only 40 countries have adopted the full set of the seven most important regulations for car safety.

A significant increase in the number of accidents has also encouraged end users to adopt better safety systems. Improvements in roadway and motor vehicle designs have steadily reduced injury and death rates in all the first world countries. However, the accident rates are still higher in some developing countries, and governments are focusing on implementing stringent safety norms and supporting the adoption of various subsystems in the vehicles.

Technological Advancement in Components of Electric Power Steering – Driving the Market

The hydraulic power steering, which is used conventionally, is now, increasingly, being replaced with electronic-power assist systems. The electric motor helps to turn the car, with the required power steering assistance. Power steering assistance is provided with the help of ECUs in these systems, which takes all the information from the sensors (in addition to collecting other information, like vehicle speed) and then provides the required steering assistance. Thereby, the development of steering sensors, from just a rotation sensor, has helped to augment the demand for EPS by the OEMs, in the last five years.

