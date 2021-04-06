India Automotive Adaptive Lighting System market 2021 Strategic Assessments – HELLA KGaAHueckand Co., Hyundai Mobis, Valeo Group

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the India Automotive Adaptive Lighting System Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for India Automotive Adaptive Lighting System investments from 2021 till 2025.

India Automotive Adaptive Lighting System market is growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The India Automotive Adaptive Lighting System market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like HELLA KGaAHueckand Co., Hyundai Mobis, Valeo Group, Magneti Marelli SpA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Texas Instruments, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Osram, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Industry News And Developments:

– In 2020, BMW launches its Made in India 530i Sport which comes with various safety features such as ABS with brake assist, dynamic stability control, hill descent control, run-flat tires, electronic vehicle immobilizer and cornering brake control. Along with that it also has adaptive LED headlights and six airbags.

Scope of the Report

– The adaptive lighting system is commonly used for the purpose of providing a solution to the glaring effect in a vehicle. Implementing an adaptive lighting system helps to detect whether there is light coming from other vehicles. The Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) is a part of the adaptive lighting system commonly used in higher-end passenger and luxury vehicles.

– The ALS optimizes the distribution of light from the headlights according to the driving and road circumstances. Depending on vehicle speed and steering input, the system projects the low-beam headlights in the direction the driver is intending to travel. The system provides an optimized vision to the driver at night and during other poor-sight conditions of the road by adapting the headlight angle and intensity of the light.

Key Market Trends

Front headlight will lead the market

Keeping the passengers safe and providing the driver a world-class driving experience has become the main agenda of the middle-high end passenger car manufacturers. Starting from ABS and EBS to the present day auto-cruise control systems, automotive manufacturers have made their search for advanced driver assistance systems a prime target. Adaptive lighting system also called the automotive adaptive front-lighting system (AFS), is one such effort as a part of an active safety system (ASS).

– In February 2020, MG showcased its Gloster SUV at Auto Expo 2020, the SUV comes with Adaptive LED headlights, LED DRLs, panoramic sunroof, heated wing mirrors, gesture-controlled tailgate, ambient lighting, an 8.0-inch multi-information instrument cluster display, connected car tech, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

– In 2019, BMW updated its X1 in to a plug-in hybrid X1, with new Adaptive LED headlights, bumper with integrated LED fog lamps, centrally mounted 6.5-inch screen, whereas, navigation systemhavethe option of 8.8-inch or 10.25-inch Touch Control Display.

– In 2019, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd has announced that it will acquire the remaining 29.9% share of India Japan Lighting Pvt. Ltd (IJLPL), which is company’s joint venture with TVS Group.

COVID-19 will Hinder the Market Growth

Like any other economy, the Indian economy has also hugely affected by COVID-19, and due to global supply chain disruption, factories shut down, and the car dealership closed the automotive industry has faced a huge setback. Vehicle sales in 2019has already witnessed around 13% decline as compared to the previous year, and in 2020 vehicle sales are in its all-time low. In 2019 passenger vehicle sales are 3,816,891 units as compared to 4,400,151 in 2018. For recovery from the pandemic Indian government has announced-INR 20 trillion stimulus package which will provide relief to various sectors and industries, especially the MSMEs.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: India Automotive Adaptive Lighting System Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

